Report launched in aftermath of George Floyd murder cites example of 2018 death of Kevin Clarke in UK.A UN report that analysed racial justice in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd has called on member states including the UK to end the "impunity" enjoyed by police officers who violate the human rights of black people.Other case studies include Luana Barbosa dos Reis Santos and João Pedro Matos Pinto in Brazil; George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the US; Janner García Palomino in Colombia; and Adama Traoré in France.Bachelet described the status quo as "untenable". She said: "Systemic racism needs a systemic response. There needs to be a comprehensive rather than a piecemeal approach to dismantling systems entrenched in centuries of discrimination and violence."I am calling on all states to stop denying, and start dismantling, racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress."The analysis was based on online consultations with more than 340 individuals, mostly of African descent; more than 110 written contributions; a review of publicly available material; and additional consultations with relevant experts.Wendy Clarke, Kevin Clarke's mother, told the UN commission: "We want to see accountability, and real change, not just in training, but the perception and response to black people by the police and other services. We want mental health services better funded so the first point of response is not just reliant on the police."Marcia Rigg, whose brother Sean Rigg died in a Brixton police station in 2008, was another family member who spoke to the UN commission. She said: "It was an honour to meet the other families, like Breonna Taylor's mother and the brother of George Floyd. But it was also striking that the patterns and our experiences were similar."Rigg hoped the report will reignite longstanding calls for systemic change in the UK and that the British government responds. "It's been happening here for decades. There are many George Floyds here, before George Floyd and after George Floyd, including my personal experience and what happened to my brother."