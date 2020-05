© Reuters / Eric Miller

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

The brutal police murder of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis united all races and political stripes in shocked outrage. So why is MSM invoking every racially-divisive incident they can to set society at each other's throats?Liberals and conservatives alike were horrified on Monday by a widely-circulated Facebook video showing a white police officer choking an unarmed, handcuffed black man to death by kneeling on his neck for upwards of seven minutes, ignoring his increasingly feeble cries for help until he went limp. Regardless of their race, viewers demanded the officer - Minneapolis Police Department's Derek Chauvin - be charged with murder and cheered at the news he and three colleagues present during the Memorial Day incident had been suspended from the force.Given the country's oft-lamented polarization, it's rare to see such broad agreement on something as controversial as a police killing.Thousands of protesters marched on Minneapolis' third police precinct headquarters on Tuesday, carrying banners demanding justice for Floyd and his family. While a small group broke windows and sprayed graffiti en route, the riot-gear-clad cops met the entire racially-heterogeneous group as if it were an invading army, hurling stun grenades and firing rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd. At least one woman was shot in the head.The anti-lockdown protesters were largely left alone by the cops, liberals complained, implying police refusal to meet the flag-waving "extremists" with a hail of rubber (or real!) bullets was due to racism rather than the firepower the anti-lockdown protesters were packing.American police's legendary itchy trigger fingers may seem incompatible with the American people's love of firearms. However, the cops' choice of prey is instructive:The MSM narrative-managers poured it on thick in their effort to muddy the waters, dragging in months' worth of racial controversies. Anything was fair game, as long as it could be used to guide conservatives and liberals, blacks and whites back to their proper positions at each other's throats.From the " Central Park Karen " who called the cops on a black man for asking her to put her dog on a leash, to Ahmaud Arbery , the young black man shot by a father-and-son team while jogging in Georgia, supposedly because they suspected him of a burglary, nothing was too off-topic.