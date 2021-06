© Chris Ratcliff/Bloomberg

Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from Britain starting Thursday, labeling the country "extremely high risk" just as it loosens entry requirements for people traveling from most other parts of the world."From 0.00am on July 1 (Hong Kong time), all passenger flights from the U.K. will be prohibited from landing," the government said in a statement Monday.The decision was made "in view of the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there, coupled with a number of cases with L452R mutant virus strains detected by tests from people arriving from the U.K.," it said.The U.K. was on Hong Kong's extremely high-risk category from December to May, but then lowered to very high risk as its outbreak eased.While cases are on the rise again in the U.K.,. over Beijing's crackdown on dissent and media freedom in the former British colony.to keep its infection numbers low.for all but the highest risk places this week, when mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated people arriving in the city will be dropped to seven days from as long as 21.The strict quarantine regime has been a source of public anger. Travelers who are eligible to enter have to book their own hotel rooms, which can be costly for lengthy stays, and they're being reserved quickly over the summer period., Bloomberg's vaccine tracker shows.