Whenever the woke diversity and inclusion agenda fails a test, it's always the test's fault - never the test-taker's.It started in 2020, when the Academy Awards put new rules into place that required future films to be diverse and inclusive in order to qualify for nomination. Now, to bolster that diversity and inclusion agenda, the woke enemies of merit in art and entertainment have set their sights on eliminating box office receipts as a measure of cinematic success.This idea is reminiscent of colleges dropping the SAT and elite high schools dropping difficult entrance exams to boost diversity, or when the military or fire department weakens its physical entrance test to accommodate women.This 'equity' approach, which is meant to result in equality of outcome, as opposed to equality of opportunity, beautifully sums up our narcissistic, petulant and coddled era, in which, if anyone fails a test, then it's the test's fault and not the test-taker's.To the woke, if a movie checks the right identity boxes, it's already a smash, regardless of whether it makes money, is a highly crafted work of art or is entertaining.Of course, this is all just more hypocritical woke preening, pandering and virtue signaling, as Lee and her ilk use the box office as a bludgeon as much as anybody when it suits them.Three Times writers on what that means'. That headline ran the day the movie opened and made presumptions about how it would be received that ultimately failed to materialise.The box-office success of 'Black Panther', which made over a billion dollars, and female-led movies such as 'Captain Marvel' and 'Wonder Woman' are often used as evidence by those who say diversity is the ticket to prosperity. Hell, 'In the Heights' only exists in its current form because director Jon Chu had a blockbuster with 'Crazy Rich Asians', with its all-Asian cast, and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton', with its majority-minority cast, raked in wads of cash.I'm a cinephile who prefers the arthouse to the cineplex, so box office is not exactly something I hold up as a symbol of cinematic virtue. But, in the case of 'In the Heights' and other examples of mainstream Hollywood entertainment that are designed to rake in money, using box office receipts to measure their success or otherwise is the only viable and logical metric. In La La Land, the only color that truly matters is green, so the notion of eliminating that particular measure of a film's success would go down like a lead balloon.The reality is that the woke can rig the system to honour their trite version of 'diversity and inclusion' with Academy Awards, but if they want lasting power in money-hungry Hollywood, their movies had better make bundles of cash or their whole house of politically correct cards will come tumbling down right on their empty little heads.Michael McCaffrey is a writer and cultural critic who lives in Los Angeles. His work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com/blog . He is also the host of the popular cinema podcast Looking California and Feeling Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter @MPMActingCo