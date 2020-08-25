© Adam Berry/Getty Images

The organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival say they will stop awarding separate acting prizes to women and men beginning next year.Berlinale organizers said Monday the performance awards will be defined in a gender-neutral way at next year's festival, for which a physical event is planned.Commenting on the decision to hold a physical event next year, despite uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two directors stressed the need for a "lively relationship with the audience.""In times of the corona pandemic, it has become even clearer that we still require analogue experience spaces in the cultural realm," they said, noting that other festivals have also resumed holding physical rather than virtual events.The 2021 festival is scheduled for Feb. 11-21. This year's festival was one of the last major events that took place before the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down public life in Germany.