Sanchez Manning is the Social Affairs correspondent for The Mail On Sunday

Girls are skipping school to avoid sharing gender neutral toilets with boys after being left to feel unsafe and ashamedGender-neutral toilets in schools have left girls feeling unsafe and even put their health at risk, parents and teachers have warned.Girls who are menstruating are so anxious about sharing facilities with boys that some are staying at home for fear of being made to feel 'period shame'.With a growing number of both primary and secondary schools installing unisex toilets, some girls are risking infections by refusing to urinate all day. Others are so fearful they have stopped drinking liquids at school.parents and teachers have warnedParents and teaching staff have told The Mail on Sunday thatThe trend for single-sex toilets is driven by the wish to be more inclusive of children who identify as transgender and wish to use the same facilities as the opposite sex.But last night, doctors and politicians called on schools to halt the move towards unisex toilets to prevent any further harm to female pupils. GP Tessa Katz said holding in urine for prolonged periods on a regular basis could increase the risk of girls suffering urinary and bladder infections.'The psychological effects of girls not feeling safe enough to use mixed-sex toilets is also concerning,' Dr Katz said.At the same time, the rise in gender-neutral toilets has sparked a backlash among parents,One angry mother, who has daughters aged four and eight at the school, said: 'The cubicles were open at the bottom and top so older pupils can easily climb up the toilets and peer over.'She said there were clear exemptions under the current equality laws that meant it was perfectly legal to have single-sex toilets.A spokesman for Deanesfield said: 'We will continue to support parents with any individual worries or concerns they have.'Tory MP David Davies, who has backed feminist claims that transgender rights are overriding those of women, said: