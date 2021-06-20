Parts of the Serbian city of Cacak are being evacuated after an explosion hit a local ammunition plant, setting it on fire. A similar blast caused major damage to the facility around two weeks earlier."Due to the explosion at the Sloboda facility, it is necessary to urgently evacuate all citizens living in the vicinity of the factory. The place of evacuation is the city stadium," Cacak Mayor Milun Todorovic announced on social media on Saturday evening, as flames were ripping through the factory and reportedly began spreading to nearby territory.Founded in 1948, Sloboda employs around 2,500 workers and specializes in the production of tank and artillery shells, as well as several types of rocket-propelled anti-tank weapons. It also produces some home appliances.The factory was crippled during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign over Kosovo, but has been rebuilt since.