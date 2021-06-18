"We have never seen the Laptev Sea in the Arctic melt this fast so early in the summer. Uncharted territory with intense heatwaves firing up all round the Northern Hemisphere. It could be a long summer, again."He attached two graphs.
Earlier in the month, another Twitter user, a climate (atmospheric) 'scientist' tweeted: "Yikes! We are off to a record-breaking start to the sea ice melt season in the Laptev Sea (again)".
What man-made global warming supporters often do is pick and select data that support their beliefs. If you take a look at the average monthly Laptev Sea ice extent from January 1980 to February 2021 as published by Statista Research Department, you can see during which month the ice starts to melt, how fast and how much over the years. It fluctuates over the years. For example, in 2015, much more ice (approximately 230,000 km2) melted than in 2016. Shouldn't more ice have melted in 2016, since people are causing more atmospheric CO2 year after year? The data don't fit the man-made global warming agenda.
Also, the Laptev Sea is a small area in the Arctic ocean. See this graph for the overall Arctic sea ice extent. There, you'll see that the 2021 line is more or less following the line of the year before. In addition, recent studies have shown that, compared to the last 10,000 years, modern Arctic sea ice is at its greatest extent. Furthermore, more interesting than the 'extent', is the sea ice volume or thickness, and Arctic sea ice in central Arctic regions saw exponential gains in thickness recently.
In conclusion, there is nothing shocking about ice in a certain small area melting faster than usual, and it certainly isn't the effect of so-called man-made global warming. What such 'experts' on Twitter tend to ignore are the actual gains that have been registered in several areas, such as Greenland ice that has been gaining "snow and ice at a level never before seen this late into the season" this year according to data provided by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).
