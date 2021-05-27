According to data provided by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), Greenland is currently GAINING snow and ice at a level never before seen this late into the season.
Using the daily output from a weather forecasting model combined with a model that calculates the melt of snow and ice, the DMI calculate the "surface mass budget" (SMB) of the ice sheet.
Crucial to the survival of a glacier is its SMB, which is the difference between accumulation and ablation (sublimation and melting).
The budget takes into account the balance between snow that is added to the ice sheet vs melting snow and glacier ice that runs off into the ocean.
The budget is totaled over the course of a season, from September 1 to August 31.
Last season's SMB totaled 349bn tonnes, which was "normal," according to the DMI.
Changes in this mass-balance control a glacier's long-term behavior, and are its most sensitive climate indicators.
Ice sheets can also lose ice by the breaking off (aka "calving") of icebergs from its edge, but that is not included in this type of budget. Calving events usually occur when an ice sheet is expanding, not shrinking. In addition, an icebergs that breaks off a glacier -such as Antarctica's A-76- aren't "lost" to the ocean, they continue existing like some island extension to the sheet.
On the back of substantial SMB gains over the past few years, the Greenland Ice Sheet looks set to continue that trend in 2021. Despite decades of doom-and-gloom prophecies, the sheet is currently GAINING record-smashing amounts of "mass" — a whopping 8 gigatons yesterday alone (May 25, 2021).
After an admittedly slow start to the month (but during an impressive season overall), the world's largest island logged an unprecedented accumulation on Tuesday: an 8 gigaton SMB gain has never been documented at this time of year, not since DMI records began way back in 1981.
A gain of this magnitude would be big news in November through February, let alone late-May.
According to climate alarmists, Greenland should have melted into oblivion by now.
Yet here we are:
In early-November, the sheet gained a whopping 10 Gts in a single day.
While spikes above 5 Gts mark have been common.
2016-17
For the 2016-17 SMB season, the Greenland ice sheet gained 544 billion tonnes of ice (compared to the 1981-2010 average of 368bn tonnes) .
This is the fifth highest in books dating back to 1981 (with the highest being the 619bn tonnes gained in 1995-96 — solar minimum of cycle 22).
2017-18:
The DMI calculated a total SMB of 517bn tonnes for the 201-18 season.
This is almost 150bn tonnes above the 1981-2010 average, and puts it just behind the 2016-17 season as the sixth highest on record (by contrast, the lowest SMB in the record was 2011-2012 with just 38bn tonnes).
2018-19 + 2019-20:
DMI estimates that the surface of the ice sheet gained 169bn tonnes during 2018-19.
And while this is on the low end, it still falls within the 1981-2010 average-and comfortably above 2011-12's paltry 38bn tonnes.
The 2019-20 SMB lookes to have reversed the lower gains of 2018-19, with 349bn tonnes added to the sheet.
These were levels very close to the 1981-2010 average of 368bn tonnes.
The DMI described the year as "normal," and the gains look to have gotten things back on track to the post 2016 trend of growth.
Also note: the period 2003-2011 saw ice sheet losses on Greenland average 234bn tonnes each year. Since then though, the tide has clearly started turning, the trend is changing to one of growth: climate is cyclic, after all — never linear.
NORTHERN HEMISPHERE SNOW MASS
Furthermore, the Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere chart (shown below) reveals that accumulating snow continued to track well-above the 1982-2012 average this season.
At its peak (early-March) northern hemisphere snow was sitting at some 500+ gigatons above the norm (another "impossible" real-world reality according to the IPCC: "Milder winter temperatures will decrease heavy snowstorms").
This is how ice ages begin.
Ocean currents are also stalling.
This all points to cooler times ahead.
Prepare.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
