SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Wed, 09 Jun 2021 00:05 UTC
Snow and record cold temperatures for summer took the lead this month. The US, Canada, China, Russia, and parts of Europe were caught by surprise despite mass media trying to normalize the unseasonable weather. This weather is far from normal, and perhaps a sign that we are on the threshold of a new ice age.
An apocalyptic mouse plague in Australia is causing millions of dollars of damage to crops and farming machinery in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Local farmers continue to lose crops and grain while they have to pay thousands of dollars to contain the plague.
The damage to crops continues in East Africe and the Middle East. After three years of drought followed by record rain and floods, the area faces record-breaking swarms of crop-eating locusts that threaten the crops and the food security of millions. A one-square-kilometer swarm can consume the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people. The governments of the affected countries are spending billions of dollars to avoid further losses, but it has proved to be quite a challenge so far.
Major flooding also caused a lot of trouble around the world this May. Cyclone Yaas lashed coastal areas of India, and southern Bangladesh with strong winds, rain, and floods causing widespread damage. More than one million were evacuated.
Cyclone Yaas also came at a time when India struggles to deal with a new wave of Covid infections, most probably caused by a combination of poor infrastructure, heavy levels of pollution, and mass vaccination campaigns.
In South America, severe floods caused by Amazon rivers reaching record highs affected more than 450 thousand people in Manaus. Peru and Colombia were also hit by severe flooding that triggered the relocation of thousands.
Many countries of the Middle East are facing an unprecedented amount of summer rain and floods, while China braces for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels.
Not a pretty picture but all this is part of natural cycles caused by our sun's activity and other cosmic factors. Pay attention, network, and prepare accordingly if needed.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for May 2021:
Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
See Also:
Latest News
- Media reports White House 'perplexed' that Kamala Harris' first foreign trip is riddled with disasters
- MH17: Judge Steenhuis disgraces himself by allowing worthless, inadmissible autopsy evidence - still no proof of BUK missile
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- The Great Reset psy-op: Washington screams out more warnings of major cyber attacks, Russia not-so-subtly blamed
- Diver looking for shark teeth is attacked by alligator in Florida river and survives: 'I was thanking God'
- Sperm whale's death under investigation after stranding on Shell Island, Florida
- Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach, Maine turns out to be millions of dead bugs
- SOTT Focus: The Wizard Of Oz: The Dark Reality That The Deep State Hides From The World
- Sexual assault survivors Tara Reade & Juanita Broaddrick: It's a small club, and we don't want to be in it
- Judge orders reinstatement of gym teacher suspended for opposing preferred pronouns
- Scientist who told Fauci COVID-19 possibly engineered — then argued the opposite — deletes Twitter account
- Washington State approves 'Joints for Jabs' coronavirus vaccine promotion
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- 'Dark day:' Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., Canada targeted as Muslims
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Huge two-day underwater avalanche sent mud 1,000km into ocean
- Thousands flee as two massive wildfires sweep Arizona
- COVID-19 has forever destroyed Americans' trust in 'experts'
- One bank goes apocalyptic: Inflation is about to explode "leaving global economies sitting on a time bomb"
- MSNBC's Brian Williams equates Antifa with D-Day veterans
- Media reports White House 'perplexed' that Kamala Harris' first foreign trip is riddled with disasters
- MH17: Judge Steenhuis disgraces himself by allowing worthless, inadmissible autopsy evidence - still no proof of BUK missile
- The Great Reset psy-op: Washington screams out more warnings of major cyber attacks, Russia not-so-subtly blamed
- SOTT Focus: The Wizard Of Oz: The Dark Reality That The Deep State Hides From The World
- Sexual assault survivors Tara Reade & Juanita Broaddrick: It's a small club, and we don't want to be in it
- One bank goes apocalyptic: Inflation is about to explode "leaving global economies sitting on a time bomb"
- What pandemic? US spent more on nuclear weapons development in 2020 than rest of world combined
- CIA (Dis)Information Operations Come Home To The US
- Watch President Macron get slapped in the face during tour of France election campaign
- Senate report details broad security failures around Jan. 6 protests
- Yet another scientific study concludes COVID is likely lab engineered
- Progressive dam about to break
- Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan: The Biden justice department is 'simply wrong'
- US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says Feds will act 'if we feel civil rights are being violated' by banning transgender athletes in women's sports
- Guatemala gets it: Kamala Harris met at airport with 'Go home' and 'Trump won' signs
- Germany is ticked at Hungary's staunchly independent course, wants to end individual nation veto over EU foreign policy
- Florida Gov. DeSantis blames Covid on China, signs bill banning contracts between 'malignant forces' & US public entities
- French watchdog fines Google 220 million for abuse of market power in the ad business
- Cyber Polygon: Will the next globalist war game lead to another convenient catastrophe?
- Depopulation and the mRNA Vaccine: The New York Times predicts massive population reduction but clearly leaves some things out
- Judge orders reinstatement of gym teacher suspended for opposing preferred pronouns
- Scientist who told Fauci COVID-19 possibly engineered — then argued the opposite — deletes Twitter account
- Washington State approves 'Joints for Jabs' coronavirus vaccine promotion
- 'Dark day:' Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., Canada targeted as Muslims
- COVID-19 has forever destroyed Americans' trust in 'experts'
- MSNBC's Brian Williams equates Antifa with D-Day veterans
- Police reveal no guests at party where Sasha Johnson was shot have come forward
- Believe your own eyes about Fauci e-mails, not the fact checkers
- Nearly 80% of surveyed Americans won't change their mind and get COVID-19 vaccine, as inoculation rates threaten Biden's July 4 goal
- Settlers raze more land in West Bank as Israel intensifies Judaization drive in Palestinian territories
- Texas governor to sign bill banning vaccine passports
- Georgia Republicans overwhelmingly pass resolution to censure Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger
- More than two dozen Antifa rioters charged for Portland mayhem
- Ultra-Orthodox Jewish news website mocked for blurring out face of female Israeli party leader: 'Like she's a Mossad agent'
- Health minister reveals death rates have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in most of Russia, but some remote regions still struggling
- 97 politicians killed, severed head thrown at polling station, in Mexico's bloodiest midterm election day in recent history
- Israel arrests Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd hours after brutally detaining Palestinian journalist from Sheikh Jarrah
- "We're in big trouble!" Dems panic as Republicans celebrate mayoral win in town that is 85% Latino
- California county cuts death toll after finding fatalities 'clearly not' caused by COVID-19
- Boko Haram leader 'kills himself' in fight with rival jihadists in Nigeria - two weeks after it was reported he had died
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Scientists in Siberia resurrect 'new species' of ancient asexual microscopic animals frozen in Russian river for 24,000 years
- Existence of magnetic waves in the Sun's photosphere confirmed by astronomers
- People who are blind navigate better after echolocation training
- Magnetic fields may be secret to planetary formation, supercomputer model reveals
- Why the sun's atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface
- Another 'extinct' animal found alive, this time it's the Galápagos tortoise
- Meteor fireball over Brazil may have come from another solar system
- A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Thursday
- China military uses AI to track rapidly increasing UFOs
- Is Earth's core growing lopsided? Strange goings-on in our planet's interior
- Two human flu virus strains may have gone extinct so say reports
- Nearby gamma-ray burst defies expectations
- Giant diamonds may hold the secret to understanding superdeep earthquakes
- New Comet C/2021 J1 (Maury-Attard)
- NASA rover spots ethereal 'mother of pearl' clouds glistening over Mars
- Can dogs smell COVID? Here's what the science says
- Natural antibody from common cold found to neutralize COVID-19, may lead to vaccine that protects against all coronaviruses
- Ancient Lake Toba volcanic eruption destroyed the ozone layer
- What the physics of skipping stones can tell us about aircraft water landings
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Diver looking for shark teeth is attacked by alligator in Florida river and survives: 'I was thanking God'
- Sperm whale's death under investigation after stranding on Shell Island, Florida
- Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach, Maine turns out to be millions of dead bugs
- Huge two-day underwater avalanche sent mud 1,000km into ocean
- Thousands flee as two massive wildfires sweep Arizona
- Strong hurricane wind in Shagonar, Tuva Republic, Russia
- Lightning strikes kill 2 in Cambodia - 49 such deaths in the country so far in 2021
- Two dead minke whales washed up days apart in North East England
- Man and hundreds of livestock killed by heavy rain, hailstorm in Balochistan, Pakistan
- Rare waterspout filmed off beach in Goa, India
- Woman dies after being attacked by 3 pit bull terriers in Maryborough, Australia
- Tornado touches down in Weld County, Colorado
- Mountains in British Columbia hit with June snow
- Mini 'tornado' filmed over Bristol and South Gloucestershire, UK
- Lightning bolt kills 4 in Rajshahi, Bangladesh
- Lightning kills at least 27, injures several in West Bengal, India
- Turkey plagued by largest outbreak of 'sea snot' on record as mucus hits Sea of Marmara coastline
- Giant sinkhole swallows cars in Jerusalem hospital parking lot
- Dog kills three-month-old baby in County Waterford, Ireland
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- New outbreak of mysterious & deadly brain disease that has Canadian health officials baffled
- Epidemiologists say CDC exaggerated outdoor covid risks
- Dr. Farella of America's Frontline Doctors: No Covid jabs for kids - children have robust immune systems and confer immunity to adults
- Black fungus disease detected in South America
- COVID vaccine injury reports among 12- to 17-year-olds more than triple in 1 Week, VAERS data show
- Brain and testis: more alike than previously thought?
- COVID-19 antibodies may last a lifetime
- Best of the Web: Vaccine researcher admits 'big mistake,' says spike protein is dangerous 'toxin'
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
Quote of the Day
Aristotle thought that the brain exists merely to cool blood and is not involved in the process of thinking. This is true only of certain persons.
- Will Cuppy, Humorist
Recent Comments
"The sheep will spend its entire life fearing the wolf, only to be eaten by the shepherd." Need to memorize this ...
All sounds/reads like the fine print for a big pharma commercial. If the cure is worse than the true cause, why take it?
I don't believe in a coming ice age, that may or may not come until after the more likely plasma events. Whoa to those who survive that! I do...
Slight discussion about energy harvesting and needs for the future: [Link]
Reality abandonment complete. R.C.
I do believe what we are seeing with the weather, is more proof against the GW mafia version of what is truly happening.
Luk 21:25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;
Luk 21:31 So likewise ye, when ye see these things come to pass, know ye that the kingdom of God is nigh at hand.
Luk 21:33 Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.
God Speed Everyone!