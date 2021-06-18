Heavy snowfall has surprised residents of several areas of the interior of Argentina this week, including in the city of Córdoba, which was blanketed in snow for the first time in 14 years.
Across social media networks, #Córdoba was the most used hashtag in Argentina on Wednesday.
Stunning photos and videos have captured the incredibly rare snowfall, which is thought to have occurred just a handful of times in the past 100+ years (in 2007, 1975, 1955, 1920, 1918, and 1912 — years which ALL correlate to solar minimums/prolonged periods of reduced solar activity).
The National Meteorological Service of Argentina said the snowfall is not confined to the province of Córdoba either, but that others such as Mendoza, San Luis and in elevated areas of San Juan, La Rioja and Catamarca have also received historic flurries.
During days of heavy snowfall, officials have asked people not to venture out unless absolutely necessary.
"It is recalled that by virtue of compliance with provincial decree 546/21, interdepartmental circulation is prohibited, except for essential activities and/or services," read a statement from the Police.
Officially, winter doesn't begin in Argentina until Monday, June 21, yet the nation's Meteorological Service is warning of low temperatures all week -until at least next Friday — of between -2C and 5C.
Bone-chilling lows have indeed accompanied the snows, with sub-zero readings registered in a whopping 18 localities — leading the ranking has been El Amago with -2.8 C, followed by Estancia Grande with -2C.
An unusual early-season chill has also engulfed of Buenos Aires, including the Metropolitan area (which of course is impacted by the UHI effect).
"Since 2013 there have not been such low temperatures in the city," said local meteorologist Fernández, adding that the situation is "very similar to what happened in 2007," when Buenos Aires' previous great snowfall occurred.
The exceptional freeze is forecast to continue until at least Friday.
Sergio Pettiti, a grain harvesting contractor in Almafuerte, said that although every year sees a little snows on the high peaks, this is not normal.
"Here in the plain it is not usual for snow to fall. Now the fields and plants are white," he said.
As a result, there is a delay in operations due to the fact that a thaw must occur, with Pettiti expecting it to take about three days to longer to thaw and dry than a normal bout of rain.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
