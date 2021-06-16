© Bloomberg/Mikael Sjoberg

Drug was only 33% effective at preventing symptomatic disease

was only 33% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms in people who had been exposed to the virus, failing a study that was key to the drugmaker's pandemic push.The trial of 1,121 adult volunteers looked atThe company said it's running other studies of the medicine that could help clarify the findings.The outcome is a blow to Astra for a drug that was hoped to be a bright spot in the company's pandemic efforts following the mixed success of its vaccine with the University of Oxford. Other drugmakers such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc have had some success in getting similar therapies through clinical tests and approved for people who are at risk of severe disease or can't get vaccinated.The study, conducted in the U.S. and U.K., showedTwice as many participants got the antibody, but the difference between the two groups wasn't considered statistically significant. The cocktail was well tolerated by participants.The Astra medicine attracted interest even before it could prove its efficacy.Astra said Tuesday discussions with the U.S. government about next steps were "ongoing."Astra shares were little changed in London trading, rising 0.3%.Further analysis showed the drug had some preventive effect.Volunteers who became infected up to a week after taking the antibody were 51% less likely to develop symptoms, the company said. That climbed to 92% if the patient didn't record infection until more than a week after the injection. All participants had a negative antibody test when dosed to exclude prior infection.The results suggest the cocktail "may be useful in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in individuals not already infected," said Myron Levin, the study's lead researcher and a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado. "There is still a significant need for prevention and treatment options for certain populations."Antibody drugs are viewed as a way to protect people such as cancer patients whose immune systems may not respond as well to vaccines. They may also provide much-needed treatments as countries encounter new variants and waves of infections amid varying speeds of vaccine rollouts.But the products are cumbersome to use and scale-up is limited. Unlike vaccines, where billions of doses can be manufactured every year, antibody treatments can only reach several million, Mark Esser, Astra's head of microbial sciences, said in a February interview.Several antibody treatments are already on sale. Glaxo and Vir Biotechnology Inc. received U.S. emergency-use authorization for their product last month after it showed it could kept at-risk patients from worsening.The Astra trial, named Storm Chaser, is one of six advanced-stage studies the drugmaker is running to test its medicine. Another one called Provent, looking at whether the cocktail can prevent infection in people at high risk of catching Covid or with compromised immune systems, is also expected to report results soon.