The Supreme Court ruled against a Florida man who sought to have his sentence for a low-level drug crime reduced, holding that a bipartisan push in Congress in 2018 to ease such punishments didn't address his circumstances.Though the question in the case was narrow, it arrived as bipartisan majorities in Congress have sought to rethink long sentences for relatively small amounts of drugs. And it sparked a heated debate between one of the high court's leading conservative voices and one of its leading liberals over the history of drug sentencing and whether Congress should "right this injustice" - despite the fact that all nine justices agreed on the outcome in the case. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for the court. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a concurring opinion in which she agreed with most of the court's reasoning but described the outcome as "no small injustice" and encouraged Congress to change the law to address similar situations.The case involved the interplay of three laws passed by Congress: Reagan-era drug statutes, which created three tiers of sentencing based on the amount of drugs involved, a 2010 law intended to reduce penalties for crack cocaine and the 2018 First Step Act.Lawmakers in 2010 changed that third tier by default, since the law passed that year amended the other two tiers, but they didn't explicitly change the text of the statute as to the third tier. The grant of retroactivity in 2018 applied only to the tiers that were directly amended by the 2010 law.The Biden administration took the opposite view, agreeing with Terry. Given this change in the government's position, the Supreme Court found an outside lawyer to argue in defense of the law in May, the final oral arguments of the 2020-21 term"While the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 and First Step Act of 2018 brought us a long way toward eradicating the vestiges of the 100-to-1 crack-to-powder disparity, some people have been left behind," Sotomayor wrote. "Among them are people like petitioner Tarahrick Terry."Several of the First Step Act's authors, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told the court it was their intent to cover low-level offenders in Terry's situation. But at a time when the court puts heavy emphasis on the text of a statute , both conservative and liberal justices wrestled to square that goal with the specific language."I'm looking at what Congress did, not what maybe they should have done," Associate Justice Stephen Breyer said during arguments.Sotomayor returned to that point in her separate opinion."Fortunately, Congress has numerous tools to right this injustice," she wrote.A federal district court and an Atlanta appeals court both ruled that Terry's circumstances weren't covered by the retroactivity provision.