Kim Kardashian is helping free inmates at an amazingly high rate, and she's been doing it rather quietly ... until now.We've learned Kim and her legal team helped 17 prisoners gain freedom over the last 3 months or so -- each of them having served years of life sentences without parole ... for low-level drug offenses.We've known about a few cases Kim's backed -- Jeffrey Stringer in Florida, Cyntoia Brownin Tennessee, Alice Marie Johnson in Alabama -- but now we know the list is much longer.Here are a few examples:Jamelle, who was 31 when he was arrested for cocaine possession, is living and working in Illinois as he makes the slow transition back to society.Terrence Byrd is finally free after spending half his life -- 25 years -- in federal prison on drug possession charges. We're told he's been reunited with his 96-year-old grandmother, the woman who raised him.Kim, Brittany and MiAngel aren't done working miracles, either -- we're told they're on top of several more cases.