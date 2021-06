Former National Security Agency translator Reality Winter, who was jailed for leaking classified intelligence, will be released early from prison. The news was announced on Twitter on Monday by her attorney, who spoke also spoke with Newsweek."Reality is still barred from public statements or appearances, and any inquires can be handled through my office," the note from Grinter Allen added.Her arrest came after she allegedly gave a report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections to the news website The Intercept. The report indicated that Russian hackers accessed voter registration rolls in the U.S. with an email phishing operation.