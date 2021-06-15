© Yonhap



A special counsel team investigating the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster raided the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) Monday over allegations that evidence related to the ferry sinking has been forged.The office of Special Prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo said the team was searching the server of SPO's digital evidence management systemfrom the Sewol ferry stored on it.Suspicion that the Sewol ferry's CCTV records may have been manipulated was first raised by the Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation in 2019. The commission claimed thatOn May 13, Lee's team launched a fact-finding probe intoSeven years have passed since the tragedy, but many people still believe that the truth behind it and the government's search-and-rescue operations and other responses have yet to come to light.Since its launch, Lee's team has reviewed around 800 volumes of documents and 40 terabytes of digital records on the incident, submitted by related authorities, including the Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation, the National Assembly and the Seoul Central District Court.It has also seized related materials from the SPO, the Navy and the Korea Coast Guard, who was in charge of the rescue mission at the time, and asked for the National Forensic Service's analysis and digital forensic on them.The special team said its investigators will look into every aspect of the case to find the truth of the sinking.The team was granted 60 days of operation for the investigation until July 11 and can work 30 more days under the president's approval if needed.