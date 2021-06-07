NC Rep. Jeff McNeely (Iredell) said about the SBOE, "We are just trying to see if there are any legs to the rumors we hear about ballots and machines, we want to know if there is anything that could have been changed by the machines, we gave them a deadline to get back to us."
McNeely is a member of the NC House Freedom Caucus and spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Friday about his concerns with the 2020 Presidential election.
"I believe the information in what we call the 'hand to eye audits' needs to be public, and we need to make sure those tallies match what the machines came up with, currently they are not public and they should be," McNeely said, asserting that North Carolina is a paper ballot state already, and if there was any major fraud it would show up with the ballot harvesting.
"We know that Mark Zuckerberg gave 5-6 Million dollars to counties in North Carolina, but we don't have an accounting on that. We are working on a bill that would make it law to evenly distribute that money to our 100 counties. But as it is now, we do not know where that money went or what it went for," McNeely said.
When asked if he was aware of strange food trucks at polling places during early voting and on election day, McNeely said yes, he had gotten the information that trucks were present in places like the Wake County polling area, North Carolina's largest county.
" We always have the same counties who just can't seem to get it together for elections. We have to make our elections bulletproof. I want penalties for cheating to go up to a Class H if not higher. We want to deter cheating. The problem, we can only take so big of the bite at this apple, so this is a shot across the bow and we need to clean the house," he said.
SECOND NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBER
Rep. Keith Kidwell (Beaufort, Craven) said in a released statement on Facebook, "We put the hard question to these guys about what is going on with the machines. We asked the SBOE to give us access to the three machines, and what kinds of modems they have. We want our own technicians to examine and they are going to get back to us," Kidwell, an accountant, is looking for information on where votes changed.
"We want this to be public access for people to see why numbers in ballots and voter files were changed," Kidwell said.
The following is a statement from the House Freedom Caucus on NCSBE Voter Machines, released on Friday:
Wednesday of this week, the North Carolina House Freedom Caucus had a meeting with Brian Neesby, Information Officer, and Patrick Gannon, Legal Counsel of the North Carolina State
Board of Elections.
The 2020 election results were reviewed, as well as the different voting machines and their internal parts. Specifically, questions about modems and the ability for the machines to be accessed by the internet were discussed.
Mr. Neesby indicated that some of the older machines do have modems in them that are deactivated. The Freedom Caucus asked to open and inspect all versions of the voting systems.
The House Freedom Caucus asked that more information be provided on NCSBOE's website, specifically regarding county internal audits, page history, and footnotes for when revisions are made.
The House Freedom Caucus requested that the Board of Election respond to these requests and questions at their June 16 meeting. In the interim, the Freedom Caucus will discuss what we have learned this far and formulate how we can assist in securing the election process while being assured that every legal vote is counted.
