© Julie Tremaine/SFGate



About The Authors



Julie Tremaine is a contributing editor for SFGATE covering Disneyland.



Joshua Bote is a news reporter for SFGATE. He grew up in the Los Angeles area, went to UC Berkeley and has previously worked as a reporter at USA Today and a music writer at NPR.

At least a dozen people dressed up as assorted Marvel superheroes are posted outside of Disneyland to protest what they believe to be a supposed lack of information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.The protest is sprawled out on Harbor Blvd. in Anaheim early Friday morning, near a line of thousands of Disneyland attendees waiting to enter the park on the pedestrian entrance to the park. With posters designed to look like comic books, with the pun "Marvel at the Facts," the protesters claim that the safety measures were flouted in the lead-up to its approval in the United States.Among the Marvel superheroes in attendance are people dressed up like Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man; the protest is taking place on the same day as the opening of the much-awaited Avengers Campus area at Disney's California Adventure.The costumed anti-vaccine demonstrators have not been kicked out by Disney yet, likely due to the location of their protest — set up carefully on a public sidewalk but close enough to the park that attendees will inevitably see the demonstration.It has taken place since at least before 8 a.m. Friday. According to a protester who spoke to SFGATE, the demonstration was planned at least six weeks in advance.A spokesman for Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.