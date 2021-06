© YouTube / Unlocked

We couldn't get away with it in Europe, we thought. And then Italy did it. And we realised we could."

Rob Lyons is a UK journalist specialising in science, environmental and health issues. He is the author of 'Panic on a Plate: How Society Developed an Eating Disorder'.

The journalist traced what he claims is the 'slow death of freedom' in Britain since 1914. While he is at times comically traditional,Peter Hitchens is a dyed-in-the-wool conservative. In an interview for Unlocked , Hitchens even describes himself as a 'reactionary'. His theme is the loss of freedom in the UK and while his uber-conservative views mean he has a very different take on freedom from me, he's quite right to be concerned about our society's general loss of concern with the issue of liberty.In the late Sixties and early Seventies, Hitchens was a member of the International Socialists, forerunner of the Socialist Workers' Party. But his views have changed radically since then, one reason why he fell out with his equally famous journalist brother, Christopher. These days, Peter is a Christian, pro-family, anti-drugs, right-wing newspaper columnist.In his new interview, titled 'The Slow Death of Freedom 1914-2020', he points to four key dates in the undermining of British liberty - something he has thought for a long time was doomed, but its demise has been accelerated by the government response to the Covid pandemic.Early on in the interview, Hitchens makes his position abundantly clear: "We are throwing away our liberty. We are willingly and, in some cases, cheerfully throwing it away becauseThis is anathema to him. Liberty is "the most precious jewel we have in this country",But this is a process that has been going on for over a century. His first key date is. It seems slightly extraordinary now that most men aged 18 to 40 (and eventually 51) could be forced by the state, under threat of imprisonment, to take up arms and fight in the trenches. The legislation lapsed in 1920, butBut Hitchens also blames the First World War for beginning the process of Britain's decline. The war was a mistake and, along with the Second World War, prematurely ended Britain's position as a leading world power.Moreover, the Labour government of 1945 extended the state's rule over society by nationalising great swathes of the economy, a process only undone by Margaret Thatcher's government in the 1980s.However, Hitchens argues, the encroachment of the state andHis next key date is 1964 and the election of another Labour government. This time his complaint is the undermining of tradition and the institutions of society. He seems particularly exercised by the limited decriminalisation of gay sex and the modest liberalisation of the divorce laws. The latter, he argues, actually invited more interference by the state in family life by meddling in what he views as a 'private contract' - particularly in relation to children.His third key date is 1997. Quelle surprise, it's the election of another Labour government that attracts his ire. This time, he sees it as the rise to power of the Sixties radicals - the kind of people he used to hang out with in the Seventies. They had had their own 'long march through the institutions', as it were, but it was only in 1997 that they had a parliamentary majority. Now the state would intervene even more into our daily lives, all in a seemingly well-meaning and paternalistic manner., Hitchens observes - but the effect was to change the Conservative Party into one in Blair's own image.- a process he sees as having been initiated by the abolition of school selection and the rise of 'comprehensive' education under Labour in the Sixties and Seventies.Last, but not least, comes 2020. After years in which the state has been increasingly regulating our lives,pandemic. We were told to go home and stay home, and even our interactions outside the home were to be tightly constrained. The law told us what we could and should do rather than allowing us to do anything other than that which was expressly prohibited. For Hitchens, the lockdowns confirm the victory of 'safetyism' over freedom.At times, I find Hitchens' conservatism hilarious. And it is odd that he raises the freedom for men to have sexual relationships with other men or the ability of women (in the main) to escape an unhappy marriage as indications of the decline of liberty. He's well known for arguing against decriminalisation of recreational drugs - but do we really want the police to arrest us for our 'bad habits'? As for education, the rise of comprehensives did allow 'late bloomers' to prosper at school and go on to university. It is not the demise of grammar schools that is to blame for the decline of education, butand our low aspirations for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds.I also think that a bit of nuance is required when it comes to the current Covid rules and regulations.For most people, however, complying with lockdowns has been much more pragmatic. They will go along with them as long as they believe there is something to be feared or as an act of solidarity with others.That patience is likely to be wearing a little thin. It's one thing to comply when the hospitals are bursting at the seams with sick people, it's another thing to do so when the threat has subsided.This week, the UK marked its first day when zero Covid deaths were reported - albeit thanks to bank holiday and weekend reporting delays. Over 75% of UK adults have had at least one vaccine dose; almost 50% have had two doses. The number of people who are susceptible to the virus - even with its multiple variants - is shrinking to such an extent that it seems unlikely we could ever have a 'third wave' on a par with the previous two.In turn, we may soon reach a tipping point where those who have had enough of the restrictions start to outnumber those who want to cling on to them. So I am less gloomy than Hitchens about the immediate prospects for freedom. Nonetheless, I think he may be right about the way freedom is now less valued than safety., and charity volunteers being forced to undergo criminal records checks. These are among many of the 'salami slices' (as Hitchens calls it) to our most basic freedoms., Hitchens' gloom at the permanent demise of liberty may be well placed.