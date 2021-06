Crisis In Belarus

The travel ban comes following international outrage over the forced diversion of an airliner en route from Greece to Lithuania to Minsk, where an Belarus has temporarily banned most of its citizens from crossing the border, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a move the opposition says is a further step to limit freedoms amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.The State Border Committee said that the travel ban applied to all residentsThe committee added thatThe move to tighten travel rules comes after international outrage erupted over Lukashenka's ordering of a fighter jet to force a Ryanair airliner, which was en route from Greece to Lithuania, to land in Minsk.Belarus said it had received a bomb threat.Once the plane was on the ground, opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, who were aboard the plane, were arrested. No bomb was found on the plane.Pratasevich, 26, is facing charges of being behind "civil disturbances," the term used by the government to describe the unprecedented protests against Lukashenka and his rule following a disputed August 2020 presidential election thatValery Kavaleuski, the foreign-affairs adviser to Svyatlana"The Constitution stipulates no conditions at all. Outright violation of the law," Kavaleuski tweeted in response to the new regulations.The decision to intercept the Ryanair flight and arrest Pratasevichhas now beefed up its stance on the use of Belarusian airspace, calling on national authorities to tell their aircraft operators "thatThe Cologne-based EASA oversees regional safety but lacks the authority to issue an operational ban directly.In London,on June 2 reiterated the Western alliance's call for the immediate release of Pratasevich and his friend, as well as for an "independent, impartial, international investigation" into the "absolutely unacceptable" incident."Andand the EU as a clear message about consequences when the regime in Minsk behaves the way it did," he added.Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was important that the allies stand together in protest against "the appalling, outrageous incident."Lukashenka, who has run Belarus since 1994, has directed a brutal postelection crackdown in which almost 30,000 people have been detained, many sentenced to lengthy prison terms, and hundreds beaten, several killed, and journalists targeted.Rights groups say there is considerable evidence of detainees being tortured.