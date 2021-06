© Steve Gschmeissner/SPL/Getty Images



That delightful saying about men thinking with their nether regions has gained a new meaning. A new study has found an unnerving lot of similarities between men's brains and the innards of their scrotums.a team led by biomedical scientist Bárbara Matos from the University of Aveiro in Portugal writes in their new paper While the brain has a highly complex role - controlling our bodies, receiving and interpreting signals from sensory organs, not to mention doing all our thinking and feeling, human testes have just two main functions - the production of sperm and hormones. (Although, many of us should be forgiven for attributing these gonads with their own thoughts and feelings too.)Of course, such links do not mean much by themselves, but now the team of researchers from Portugal and the UK has found an explanation for why they might exist.They compared proteins across 33 tissue types, including the heart, intestine, cervix, ovaries and placenta, and found that testes and brains share 13,442 proteins in common. This is corroborated byTaking a closer look at the shared proteins most highly expressed in these tissues, Matos and colleagues found. These shared proteins make sense when you consider how unexpectedly similar the two tissues are in many ways, the team explains like thinking and the production of several million little sperms per day. So- to keep them well fed and physically comfortable.Also, despite being very differently purposed cells,This is how brain cells pass neurotransmitters between each other. In sperm, the same process is used to release important fertilization factors."This is an underexplored topic, and the connection between these tissues needs to be clarified, which could help to understand the dysfunctions affecting brain and testis," the team wrote These findings raise a lot of questions, the obvious being how did two such disparate organs end up sharing so much in common? The researchers suspect it's because they're both strongly influenced by the speciation process.Just like animals separated by millions of years of evolution and evolved half a world away from each other can develop the same traits, so too can different tissue groups within the human body.For example, unlike most other animals, koalas have fingerprints confusingly similar to ours - thanks to the obvious selection pressure exerted by our (well, our primate ancestors') need to grip trees - despite 70 million years of evolution between us. This process is called convergent evolution In this case, the researchers propose the same selection pressures involved in keeping species distinct from each other may be imposed on both organs, causing them to evolve convergently. They point to 60 protein-coding genes While owners of testes may not be so thrilled by these biological revelations, the rest of us might be inclined to think it makes an awful lot of sense. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, this finding means female brains share these similarities with balls, too.Their research was published in Royal Society Open Biology