The Chinese experiment is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) has set a new record in the latest experiment, where it achieved a plasma temperature of 216 million Fahrenheit (120 million C) for 101 seconds. Not just that, the scientists working on the "artificial sun", also achieved 288 million Fahrenheit (160 million C) for 20 seconds, according to state media reports.Li Miao, director of the physics department of the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, said the latest experiment by Chinese scientists is a key milestone towards the goal of keeping the temperature at a stable level for a long time. "The breakthrough is significant progress, and the ultimate goal should be keeping the temperature at a stable level for a long time," Li told the Global Times The Chinese "artificial sun" experiment is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility, a global science project, which is going to be the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor when it becomes operational in 2035. As many as 35 countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the US are jointly working on the project. T