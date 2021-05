© Jordan Benton from Pexels

In a first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed study, researchers have turned back the biological clock in 43 healthy adult males, by up to three years and over just eight weeks, through diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation interventions.In the randomized, controlled clinical trial, all of the volunteers were aged between 50 and 72 and underwent a targeted regime to modulate DNA methylation.Biological aging is a catch-all term used to describe the cumulative effect of damage and loss of function to our cells, tissues and organs. Horvath's DNAmAge clock is the benchmark for epigenetic research and predicts all-cause mortality and multiple morbidities better than chronological age.The researchers discovered that an immediate and profound reduction of volunteers' biological ages was, indeed, possible.After just eight weeks of intervention, the study, conducted by the Helfgott Research Institute, f"... [It] is unique in its use of a safe, non-pharmaceutical dietary and lifestyle program, control group, and the extent of the age reduction. We are currently enrolling participants for a larger study, which we expect will corroborate these findings," says lead author, Kara Fitzgerald.The authors state that delaying aging by 2.2 years could save $7 trillion over fifty years."This study provides the first insight into the possibility of using natural alterations to target epigenetic processes and improve our well being and perhaps even longevity and lifespan," said co-author and epigeneticist Moshe Szyf.In their findings, the authors acknowledge the limitations of their research and call for "larger study groups and populations beyond middle-aged men."