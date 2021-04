© Getty / VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

New images of tangled, twisty blood vessels in the brains of elderly mice move us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the brain.Front-and-center are two major questions: What happens to the brain when it ages? And do male and female brains age differently? study released Thursday in Stem Cell ReportsThese changes in brain blood vessels suggest potential differences in the way human male and female human brains age . Men, the study suggests, might have it worse."Everyone knows that neural stem cells decline with age," says Sally Temple , the senior author of the study. Temple is the scientific director of the Neural Stem Cell Institute in Albany, New York."But now. It was totally surprising," Temple tells Inverse.Here's the background —"This is something we're fighting all the time," Temple says.With the help of a grant from the National Institute of Aging specifically for the study of sex differences, Temple teamed up with other researchers. This group includes Kristen Zuloaga , an associate professor of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Albany Medical College., Zuloaga tells Inverse.The researchers combined their interests in the study of sex differences in the brain with an inquiry into a specialized part of the brain that generates new neural cells called the "ventricular-subventricular zone."Ultimately,. The scientists didn't expect to see those differences to be so vast.Digging into the science — Here are the basics of how baby neurons, our most basic brain building blocks, are generally made:How they did it — The researchers dissected male and female mouse brains at three different ages and then stained them to differentiate between stem cells and blood vessels. They also analyzed the brain parts with a microscope in three dimensions, and created a three-dimensional computer reconstruction. This reconstruction let the team observe stem cells and blood vessels."Normally people will just take a thin slice, and they'll be looking at just a tiny little piece of it," Zuloaga says. "In this case, we're able to look at the whole structure to see how the cells are kind of touching each other and where they're located."The computer imaging allowed them to perform complex calculations to determine factors like density, diameter, and shape of the blood vessels over time.One encouraging sign isHowever, scientists are still debating whether or not this area is responsible for creating new brain cells in humans as the reach old age — which is what happens in mice.Zuloaga also says that. If what they saw in mice applied to humans, this discrepancy would make sense: the thinning and twisting of the blood vessels in the aging male mice would create problems for blood flow in the older brains of male mice but not females.If the brains of human males and females undergo these same changes in aging as in the mice,that can affect things like blood vessels in the brain, which are so critical for normal brain function," Temple says. "But when they go wrong, they go wrong in stroke, they go wrong in vascular dementia, they go wrong in these diseases that affect so many people."Animal models are critical for establishing potential sex differences in human brains, but researchers say the next step would be to study the brain differences in actual humans. Ideally, they would use some of the same 3-D imaging techniques that they did with the mice, Temple says.She's also conducting research with models called " organoids ," which are models of organs created with human stem cells used to study human disease.The study team was also curious about further studies with mice that could examine the effects of other known conditions that affect brain health — like hypertension, diabetes, and menopause — on blood vessels and the generation of new brain cells.But for now, there are many unknowns."If what we found in mice translates, then that I think it does really put a sort of question mark over this," Temple says.But"There are things you can do to boost neurogenesis and to boost your brain health," Zuloaga says. "And they're things that are pretty good for you anyway."