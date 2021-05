© Getty Images / Steve Granitz; Reuters / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

Genocides are memorable because they are, mercifully, aberrations in the modern world, yet comparisons to them in political discourse are becoming ever more common. People must stop cheapening tragedies for political gain.More and more, we're seeing hyper-partisan individuals make ridiculous, overblown statements that they later have to retract or alter because their basic humanity and sense of perspective were completely lost.Look at a couple of instances, just this week, where comparisons to genocide were thrown around willy-nilly. The first is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia) comparing wearing masks during the pandemic to being a Jew during the Second World War . The second is Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo having to apologize for accusing Israel of genocide, realizing that such a claim could be used to fuel anti-Semitism.I don't like wearing a mask in public, and I hate seeing Israel and Palestine clash, but there's no way that the world we live in is anywhere near as bad as 1940. Invoking world-changing tragedies so lightly is disrespectful to those who suffered and lost their lives during that time.Another example of this partisan madness is self-described Senator Bernie Sanders' (I-Vermont) surrogate, Amer Zahr, telling people on social media to stop condemning anti-Semitism because it will hurt the Palestinian cause. The New York Times had to amend an article that stated that attacks on Jews were "a gift to the Right." Both of these statements are appalling because they make assumptions about current events that ultimately offer no real solutions and forget basic elements of humanity.In the United States, there is largely bipartisan support for Israel. They're one of our top 30 trade partners and have been an ally since the inception of the nation.The problem with looking at attacks on Jews in public as purely political point-scoring events is that you lose the humanity of the situation immediately. We all as humans should be able to recognize that it's evil to attack someone and a special kind of evil to do so based on someone's heritage.The overall point is that this hyper-partisan behavior is making us less human. Basic principles and common beliefs in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are thrown aside in favor of playing the world's dumbest political football game. And the worst part about it is that no matter what team you're on, even if you win you're still just as dumb as the other guy for playing in the first place.