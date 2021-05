© Flickr / Fibonacci Blue



Teen Vogue magazine is now portraying the US' universities as right-wing indoctrination centers. If you needed further proof that modern liberalism has completely detached itself from reality, here it is.That's what University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Asheesh Kapur Siddique argued in a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday.If you thought Teen Vogue was about fast fashion and kissing tips for adolescent girls, dispense with that idea before diving in.It works hard to promote to a pre-college audience the kind of woke leftism popular in universities, but, according to Siddique, the idea of the woke university is a complete myth.In UMass Amherst, where Siddique lectures, there are 34 liberals for every conservative. Across the country, academics have been canceled for questioning the woke orthodoxy. Question the Black Lives Matter movement, argue against affirmative action, attempt to debate transgender zealots, and you'll be fired . From the proliferation of Critical Race Theory to the erasure of "problematic" white history , to the cleansing of Western thought from the curriculum, the petty Pol Pots of these institutions have two feet on the gas on the way to Year Zero.As for the capitalists in charge, Siddique may be correct in attacking their efforts to give professors shorter contracts and charge students higher fees. But, as stated above, these aren't the robber-barons of old; they're representatives of 'woke capital,' and march in lockstep with the left-liberal professors and students below them.Ohio's Oberlin College, a bastion of liberalism, has former Apple vice president Cynthia Hogan on its board. This is not an ideological contradiction. Apple sings from the same hymn sheet as the professors, and last year pledged $100 million to a "holistic ... and company-wide" effort to "dismantle systemic racism." The harsh conditions Apple's products are made in abroad, however, weren't targeted for improvement.Harvard's 'Board of Overseers' includes names from Goldman Sachs and Google. Both of these companies have shelled out cash to woke causes, and Google, in particular, through its political meddling and overt censorship of conservative content, is as far from right-wing as one could imagine.Siddique, on some level, grasps this. He wants faculty members to strike for better contracts, and progressives to "relentlessly push" for free education and the cancelation of student debt. But for any of that to happen, he needs to realize that the version of leftism pushed in tandem by universities and corporations is a threat to reform from any side of the political spectrum.As long as woke leftism isn't named and condemned, it will remain allied with capital in crushing rightist dissent and handing feel-good social victories to the left, while professors such as Siddique, afraid to criticize anything left of center, will continue to rage against the capitalist elite playing them for suckers.Then again, perhaps it's a bit of a stretch to expect such an argument from Teen Vogue. After all, there are articles to be written about the "revolutionary" power of being obese , and how the pages of the Quran "validate the queer experience."Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.