Teen Vogue churned out a variety of highly explicit sexual material for its teenage audience in 2019.The publication has been described as a "glossy" magazine "aimed at teenage girls" that has recently stepped forward into the political spectrum to criticize President Donald Trump. But in 2019, Teen Vogue also offered teenagers a chance to discover "How To Have Queer Sex," "How To Use Sex Magic To Manifest Your Best Self," "How To Get An Abortion If You're A Teen," and more.Several of these stories cite Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, as their source for health and sex tips. The stories are posted on Teen Vogue's website, many are shared on Twitter, and some are highlighted on the publication's Instagram page."Our culture is in a dire state due to sexual immorality," Booyens warned.Teen Vogue writer Nona Willis Aronowitz started the weekly column Down To Find Out in May, a column that explores a number of highly explicit sexual topics and launched on Aronowitz's story: " How To Sext - Safely. " The column says it is intended to answer questions from readers, but this particular question about "digital consent" came from a Teen Vogue editor."Get very familiar with yourself," the Teen Vogue writer encourages."As much as I love a well-executed nude, I've found that taking photos of myself in the moment, or on command, can be stressful or mood-killing," she writes. "There's also something kind of....literal about them. Instead, verbalizing my fantasies can allow some privacy and ambiguity while still experimenting with nascent desires."In her second installment of Down To Find Out, Aronowitz explains " How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen ."As she addresses a question supposedly from an anonymous teen, the Teen Vogue writer warns that getting abortions as a teenager "can be tricky," and that "having access to abortion should be your right, regardless of your parents' beliefs.""I'm 16, I'm pregnant, and I don't want to be," an anonymous person questioned Aronowitz. "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to get an abortion without my parents' permission, but I'm really scared to tell them because they are both against abortion. What should I do?"Aronowitz answered the query by explaining her own sexual experiences at age 15, detailing an episode where she wondered if she might be pregnant. Aronowitz's mother helped her get Plan B "without judging or admonishing" her, but Aronowitz worries that other girls won't have the same experience."I'm here to tell you that you have nothing to be ashamed of. Accidents can happen even to the most careful among us," Aronowitz wrote. "And it's only logical that if teens are mature enough to become parents, they are mature enough to decide whether or not they want to give birth."If readers do indeed fear that their parents will not let them get an abortion, Aronowitz has advice for them.Teen Vogue published a guest op-ed in April from Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, the founder of Nalane for Reproductive Justice. Mofokeng offers her insights on sex work as "real work," telling readers that sex worker's rights are "women's rights, health rights, labor rights, and the litmus test for intersectional feminism.""So, what exactly is sex work," Mofokeng asks. "Not all sex workers engage in penetrative sex, though, undeniably, that is a big part of sex work. Sex-worker services between consenting adults may include companionship, intimacy, nonsexual role playing, dancing, escorting, and stripping. These roles are often pre-determined, and all parties should be comfortable with them. "The Nalane for Reproductive Justice founder equivocates supporting women's rights with sex worker's rights, urging readers to "support the global demand for sex work decriminalization, and fund evidence and rights-based intersectional programs aimed at sex workers and their clients.""If you do have 'penis in the vagina' sex and are curious about something else, or are finding that that type of sex is not for you and you'd like to explore other options, it's helpful to know the facts," Engle writes. "Even if you do learn more and decide anal sex is not a thing you'd like to try, it doesn't hurt to have the information."Hughes slammed the publication for this story and a similar 2018 story on anal sex.The publication publishes a variety of other stories on sexual activity, as Engle notes.Hughes says that this particular line is "deplorable", and condemned Chase's article as "an irresponsible and incomprehensible attempt.""Written by 'certified sex educator' Elle Chase, the guide provides teens with 'tips on how to have the best sex possible, and how you can feel powerful doing it,'" Hughes writes.Enough is Enough is committed to "raising awareness about these outrageous and irresponsible articles that permeate this online site so that parents and teens alike will #SayNOToTeenVogue," Hughes told the DCNF."Clearly," Hughes says, "they care more about their own exploitive agenda than they do about our kids."