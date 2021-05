Had Trump tweeted anything like this... the left would be calling it a terrorist threat, or something along those lines. Supreme Leader @JoeBiden here tweets this, sounding straight up like a Chinese dictator, and the left won't say anything... Actually, they will support it. https://t.co/WeAe4EpXgg



— Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) May 14, 2021

The vaccination messaging effort by US President Joe Biden's communications team ran into a wall of resistance on both sides of the political spectrum, as Democrats clung to their masks and Republicans called him a tyrant.This followed Thursday's announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people could ditch the masks both outdoors and indoors in most places.The sudden about-face from the mask zealot - Biden wore a mask on Zoom calls with foreign leaders and insisted on wearing it outside even after being fully vaccinated for months - left many people who listened to him and the corporate media narrative on the virus with a bad case of virtual whiplash."This is negligent. Vaccination does not completely discount from the spread. As well as this, it does not include protections for the vulnerable at this time. Masks should be at the very least encouraged for everyone after full vaccination," said one person responding to the president on Twitter."I'm keeping my mask on until the mask requirement is lifted entirely. I don't want to be mistaken for a Trump supporter," tweeted another "This is your worst mistake since becoming President. We aren't that far along yet. Immuno-compromised people are still at extreme risk. Masks aren't 100% effective but when both parties wear masks they are nearly so. And - guess what? - People lie. Especially the unvaxxed GOP," wrote someone with "had his shots and still wears a mask" in his Twitter name.Meanwhile, "Republicans Against Trump" - with 174,000 followers - wondered what they were going to do with all the Biden-Harris masks they had commissioned."Had Trump tweeted anything like this... the left would be calling it a terrorist threat, or something along those lines," tweeted Brazilian MMA fighter Vinny Magalhaes. "Supreme Leader [Joe Biden] here tweets this, sounding straight up like a Chinese dictator, and the left won't say anything... Actually, they will support it.""That's not actually a rule," said Brazil-based journalist Glenn Greenwald."You can't even climb stairs, how are you going to make us wear masks forever?" tweeted the Libertarian Party of Michigan, referring to Biden's infamous Air Force One stumble "Listen, Fat, I'm not doing anything of that cultish nonsense," quipped Substack author Jordan Scachtel, channeling Biden's own mannerisms.Others simply posted memes whose message was hard to miss.Biden and the Democrats embraced mask-wearing as a cause in mid-2020, as a way to differentiate themselves from President Donald Trump - who had refused to cover his face in public, arguing it would show weakness.