Vaccination against Covid-19 has been sold to the public as a ticket back to normality, but a new poll has found that those who've taken the jab are even more scared of socializing than the unvaccinated.Nearly half of all American adults have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 35% are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. President Joe Biden has urged the remainder to "get the shot," and in a speech last week, Biden described the ongoing vaccination drive as "a serious step toward a return to normal."It's not just internet crazies either. A Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday shows that vaccinated Americans are less comfortable about returning to public activities than their unvaccinated counterparts.The only public activities that more than half of all vaccinated adults would feel comfortable partaking in are shopping at a mall and dining at a restaurant.To be fair, there are some issues with the poll. The 'vaccinated' category includes people who have received a single shot as well as people who are fully vaccinated. The former may be more likely to wait until their second dose to return to a more normal life. Those who have been vaccinated are more likely to be older and more vulnerable to serious illness, and as such could have been given higher priority for the shot. Also, while vaccination has been proven to dramatically reduce the likelihood of transmission, there is still a slim chance that vaccinated people can pass Covid-19 to others, which may explain this cohort's caution.On the other side, some unvaccinated people may fall into the 13% who say they'll outright refuse the shot altogether. This minority likely paid little heed to guidelines on masking and social distancing to begin with.In recent weeks, the Biden administration has focused its vaccine messaging on the "millions of Americans who just need a little bit of encouragement to get the shot," as the president put it at a press conference last week.He announced a new website and SMS service that will help the public locate their closest vaccination center, as well as partnerships with stores to offer freebies and incentives to those getting vaccinated. For the hesitant, Biden said that the government will recruit "spokespersons that... people listen to," to spread the pro-vaccine message.Speaking to governors on Tuesday, Biden said that the White House would launch "a more aggressive effort on our part to lay out that once vaccinated, it's not only you can hug your grandchildren, you can do a lot more."