© vector vector



Wherever, however, don't back down...

Counter-Revolution

No Pain, No Gain

About the Author:

Grace Daniel is a co-founder of a non-profit organization providing training internationally for lay people in mental health care.

Most "cancel culture" stories are brutal and alarming. It seems no one is safe from the threat of a mob intent on taking a person down: not acclaimed editors, not professors, not poets nor promising politicians nor regular college kids . It's my hope this story will provide encouragement that it's possible to withstand the mob. But you might have to learn how to fight fire with fire.My husband and I co-founded a non-profit organization in 2010. At the time, we knew nothing about the woke ideology called(or sometimes "critical social justice"). Our motivation was to address disparities in mental health care. We had learned thatsuch as refugees and human trafficking survivors around the world. We wanted to help equip those lay care providers with good resources for increasing mental and emotional resilience in their communities.We hired clinically-trained mental health professionals to develop our curriculum, oversee Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning, and run the international training program. The organization saw great success in our first seven years.Then a few years ago, we became aware ofMy husband, who serves as Executive Director, felt he was always on trial with his own staff. These were people we respected and admired who had done great work with the organization for years. My husband had once related to these people with familiarity and ease. Now, he couldn't fathom team members' hypercritical posture towards "norms" or understand their impenetrable rhetoric.As a volunteer for the organization, I was often around the staff and became accustomed to theirIt included frequent use of terms likeI didn't understand the ideology behind it, so I started what turned into a deep-dive research project.The letters were always directed to everyone in the organization from the graphic designer to the governing board,. We were alarmed and confused.We initiated all-organization sessions, sometimes moderated by our board chair, sometimes with a third-party professional mediator, trying to discern what was happening and what was needed. I later came to understandas in the Maoist tradition.But even at the time, it soon became apparent there were no specific actions or incidents that could be deemed harmful. The accusations remained vague and abstract, demanding as means of atonement that the organization examine "systems" in order to protect "vulnerable identities."Still attempting to uncover any real abuses that could be occurring, my husband met individually with team members to assess whether anyone had experienced mistreatment. No team member could identify any incident that would require further inquiry.What also became apparent was theNot understanding board governance, they demanded that the head of the program staff replace the Executive Director as a voting member of the board. They reasoned that because the Executive Director was straight, white, male, and Christian, he was unqualified to lead an organization addressing trauma.At this point, I'd been doing my homework for a while and understoodI had discovered Neil Shenvi's blog, with thorough reviews of Theory's original source documents. I also found James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose's Cynical Theories, and Lindsay's blog, New Discourses, full of resources for understanding Theory and tactics for exposing its inconsistencies.We were committed on principle to seeing the conflict to its end, so rather than fire the subversive lot, we aimed to expose their holy texts as deficient.I wrote position papers on how Critical Theory compromised our mission by conflicting with a number of our organizational commitments — including being evidence-based, valuing the individual, practicing cultural humility, and allowing for true diversity. These papers were distributed to team members as required reading ahead of scheduled "struggle sessions."I also learned toWhen a staff member said I couldn't speak to a topic because I'm straight, I told her it was wrong to assume about my sexuality just because I'm married to a man. She immediately groveled.Incredibly,These were professionals with clinical training and advanced degrees from respected institutions. It was disheartening. At this pointAfter some months, when it was clear to them we wouldn't budge,Never mind that we've always partnered with people of every ethnicity, creed, and identity.In truth, it was the most dehumanizing experience of my life. I already stood accused due to my immutable traits — white, straight, cisgendered, Christian. By not acquiescing to their moral code and demands, I was anathema.Having survived an attempted power grab and character assassination by a Woke mob,It especially hurts if the mob includes people you once trusted.Don't apologize or defend yourself against vague accusations of "harm."It will only further convince your accusers their delusions are reality.Nor will you defeat them in logical debate:Instead, attempt to(e.g., the poor). It will require some research on your part to prove you really do understand Theory, and you repudiate it as insufficient to the work of bettering the world. You'll acquire a thick skin, as you will be called nasty names.If you don't fight this nonsense now, wherever it's showing up in your community, soon there will be nothing good, true, or beautiful to defend. We will be ruled by lies and power while being told we're progressing toward truth and justice.Fighting lies is always preferable to being ruled by them. I believe the truth will prevail.