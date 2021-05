A source revealed to the New York Post that SNL boss Lorne Michaels has a policy where he won't force performers to "do anything they don't want to do." So, Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant and other cast members who are triggered by Elon Musk's hosting stint will not have to appear with him if they don't want to."Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it. [Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do," said the anonymous source.In a much more blatant display of disdain, Musk tweeted recently "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," to which Bowen replied "What the f**k does that even mean?"However, they should be thrilled to know that Michaels' policy will allow them the "safe space" they may wind up taking advantage of to avoid being "triggered" by the billionaire.