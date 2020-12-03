© SpaceX

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk was given an award from media giant Axel Springer on Tuesday, and he sat down to provide a wide-ranging interview that covered topics including space, Tesla, AI and even underpopulation. Musk addressed SpaceX's Mars ambitions first, providing current timelines he's working toward for reaching the red planet with SpaceX's Starship, the next-generation spacecraft it hopes to fly in a new high-altitude test sometime later this week.Asked when Musk's own first trip to orbit would happen, he answered "possibly two or three years," though he qualified that his primary focus is to ensure the technology is in place to enable "a lot of people to go to Mars and make life interplanetary, and to have a base on the moon," downplaying his own personal spaceflight goals.Starship is gearing up for its first big high-altitude flight test, as mentioned. It'll be flying at SpaceX's Texas development facility, and that test launch could happen as early as later this week, though the company still has to conduct a key static engine test fire of its prototype ahead of an actual flight.