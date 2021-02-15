© Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian



On Sunday afternoon, a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to an online conversation went viral. Now, the Kremlin has responded - and it is interested.Speaking to the press, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin might be open to the idea.On Twitter, Musk proposed a discussion between himself and Putin on the much-discussed Clubhouse app."Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" he tweeted, directed at the Kremlin's official English-language account. He followed it up with a tweet in Russian, revealing that it would be a "great honor" to speak to the president.Clubhouse is an audio-only social media platform, on which users gather to talk about a broad variety of subjects. In recent weeks it has gained popularity after being promoted by famous celebrities and online personalities.Musk's recent tweetvia the popular platform and not the first time he has published a message in the Russian language. In January, the SpaceX entrepreneur tweeted praise for lead Soviet rocket engineer Sergey Korolev, calling him "amazing."In May, following the successful launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon, he also took to Twitter to thank Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin for his congratulations."We look forward to mutually beneficial and prosperous long-term cooperation," he said.