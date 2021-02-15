Puppet Masters
Kremlin 'interested' in conversation with Elon Musk, after SpaceX founder invites Putin for chat
RT
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 13:41 UTC
Speaking to the press, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin might be open to the idea.
"First, we need to understand what it'll be. You know that President Putin does not use social networks, and does not personally run the accounts," Peskov said on Monday. "In general, it is a very interesting proposal, but we need to first understand what he means, what is proposed."
On Twitter, Musk proposed a discussion between himself and Putin on the much-discussed Clubhouse app.
"Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" he tweeted, directed at the Kremlin's official English-language account. He followed it up with a tweet in Russian, revealing that it would be a "great honor" to speak to the president.
Clubhouse is an audio-only social media platform, on which users gather to talk about a broad variety of subjects. In recent weeks it has gained popularity after being promoted by famous celebrities and online personalities.
Musk's recent tweet is not the first time he has made contact with Russian officials via the popular platform and not the first time he has published a message in the Russian language. In January, the SpaceX entrepreneur tweeted praise for lead Soviet rocket engineer Sergey Korolev, calling him "amazing."
In May, following the successful launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon, he also took to Twitter to thank Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin for his congratulations.
"We look forward to mutually beneficial and prosperous long-term cooperation," he said.
Comment: It's quite telling that Musk has ventured outside of the US, particularly in light of recent events:
- Justice Department investigating SpaceX after complaint over hiring practices, follows Musk's criticism of US government
- Houston, we don't have lift off: Russia threatens to cut off sales of rocket engines crucial to US space program
- Classified: Roscosmos knows "exactly what happened" to Soyuz spacecraft
Reader Comments
Then Musk with his holographic rocket projections. A performance Hollywood would be proud of ...
RC
Holograms.
And Nazi technology ...