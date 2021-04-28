Two brothers were killed by lightning strike in Madhurapur village in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.The deceased were identified as Fakhrul, 47 and Fazlu, 45.Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dirai Police Station, said lightning struck the two brothers while they were working on their agricultural field during heavy rains in the morning."The duo died on the spot," he added.Lightning strikes are common in Bangladesh.In 2015, the Bangladesh government declared lightning as a natural disaster.