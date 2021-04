© AFP 2021 / YOUSEF ALLAN

Jordanian officials have announced that the former crown prince, Hamzah bin Hussein, and two other palace officials had held contacts with unnamed foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the Kingdom. Hamzah himself said he was placed under house arrest and cut off from communication.According to news agency "Ammon", which is close to the Jordanian security services, the man's name is"I am an Israeli living in Europe. I never served in any role in the Israeli intelligence services," Shaposhnik reportedly said. "I don't have any knowledge of the events that took place in Jordan or of the people involved. I am a close personal friend of Prince Hamzah."In the past, Shaposhnik has served as an adviser to former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and has also worked as a political operative in the Israeli Kadima party (the party was mostly comprised of Likud defectors, but was dissolved in 2015). He then left politics for business, establishing his own company - RS Logistical Solutions, which provided services to foreign governments, including the US Department of State."The investigations found foreign interference and contacts including contacts with foreign parties around the best timing to begin taking steps to undermine the security of our Jordan," Safadi said.He also added that King Abdullah II met with his half-brother last night and "ordered him to stop all actions that targeted Jordan's security and stability," to which Hamzah "responded negatively." The foreign minister explained that Prince Hamzah and those close to him had contacted Jordanian opposition abroad and activists and figures in the country to join them.At the same time, Hamzah said in a video message now circulating online that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. He also said that the head of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, who arrived at his house, reportedly told the prince that he himself was not accused of criticizing the authorities, but was given a "warning."Hamza, who is the eldest son of late King Hussein and his American wife Queen Noor, was named crown prince of Jordan in 1999, but at the time of his father King Hussein's death, the now reigning King Abdullah II had taken the throne. King Abdullah II stripped Hamzah of his crown prince status in 2004 to pass it to his son Hussein, now 26.Hamzah is a popular person in Jordan, having strong ties to tribal leaders.