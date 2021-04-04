Images have emerged online showing the coast of the Russian Sakhalin Island in the Pacific Ocean covered with fish. With ecologists saying they're safe to eat, excited fishermen hurried to the seafront for the easiest catch.Videos of Pacific herring covering Sakhalin's south-western coastline were posted online on Sunday. What looks like thousands of fish, both moving and still, can be seen ashore, with excited men walking among them.Local ecologist Dmitry Lisitsyn, who posted some of the videos,The phenomenon shows that the herring population is not endangered, according to the expert.Lisitsyn said. He added that the fish are safe for consumption by both people and animals. "It's also a great fertilizer. However [if you use it that way], there comes a risk: be prepared to meet a bear in your garden," the environmental activist warned.Fishermen in the region seemed excited by the occurrence. Fish came straight into their hands, they said, as they visited the coastline to collect some."My favorite kind of fishing, I learned from Instagram that the sea is gifting herring, came early and collected three bags with bare hands, not being too greedy," one happy local wrote. Others were skeptical, suspecting the fish might have been "poisoned."