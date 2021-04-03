© EFE



In 2014, the Russian-speaking population living in the Donbas region set the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. Ukraine does not recognize that decision to date.Over the last week, Ukraine has been moving military vehicles and troops to the front lines, a measure that increases its military tensions with Russia."The Russians are taking Zelensky's declaration of war very seriously, but the corporate media in the western world is blaming "Russian aggression" for the increase in tensions in the region."During an extraordinary session in the Parliament held on April 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army Ruslan Khomchak said that his troops are present in the "temporarily occupied areas... containing 28 enemy tactical groups."Between March 26 and 28, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded 153 violations of the ceasefire in the Donetsk region.The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 when the Russian-speaking population living in the Donbas region proclaimed their independence and created the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. The Ukrainian government, however, does not recognize that decision to date.