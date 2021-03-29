A woman has died in an avalanche near Matanuska Glacier, between Palmer and Glennallen Saturday.Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as 40-year-old Erin Lee of Fairbanks. Officials say she was a skier that got caught in the avalanche.Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, AST received a report of an avalanche. Lee was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.Next of kin has been notified.