Skier dies in avalanche near Colorado's Beaver Creek Resort - 35th such death for US this season
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 12:45 UTC
The avalanche happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in a steep, northwest-facing chute at an elevation of around 10,500 feet (3,200 meters), said the center, which is still investigating.
The victim was Gary Allen Smith, 37, an Eagle County resident, the coroner's office told the Vail Daily.
Smith was a backcountry skier, worked at a backcountry ski shop and was a gear editor for a backcountry skiing website, the newspaper reported.
Smith's death is the 35th avalanche related fatality in the U.S. this season and the 12th in Colorado, matching the state's 1992-93 avalanche death toll.
Source: AP
