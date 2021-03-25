A skier has died in an avalanche in the backcountry near Beaver Creek Resort, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports.The avalanche happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in a steep, northwest-facing chute at an elevation of around 10,500 feet (3,200 meters), said the center, which is still investigating.The victim was Gary Allen Smith, 37, an Eagle County resident, the coroner's office told the Vail Daily.Smith was a backcountry skier, worked at a backcountry ski shop and was a gear editor for a backcountry skiing website, the newspaper reported.Source: AP