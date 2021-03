© Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



People have long dreamed of traveling to other stars and planets and wandering in the universe with a starship. However, such things only exist in sci-fi, because even the closest star to the sun, Proxima Centauri, is more than four light-years away. This means that even if you could travel at the speed of light , it would take you more than four years to reach the closest star.To allow the Star Trek characters to quickly reach any part of the universe, Star Trek introduced the concept of "warp speed," which lets the starships travel faster than light. However,Then is it never possible to use warp drive? Scientists seem to have found a viable solution, at least theoretically.In a new study, physicist Erik Lentz from Göttingen University in Germany proposed a model for faster-than-light travel, thanks to what he calls a new class of hyper-fast solitons. They are a kind of wave that maintains its shape and energy and can move at a constant faster-than-light velocity.According to Lentz's model, these hyper-fast soliton solutions can exist within the framework of general relativity.With a sufficient energy supply, these solitons can be configured as "warp bubbles" with faster-than-light speeds,The only problem with this solution is that it takes more energy than we have available right now.Lentz said in a statement . "The energy savings would need to be drastic, of approximately 30 orders of magnitude to be in range of modern nuclear fission reactors."Although this method is not possible right now due to the energy supply issue,, which rely on exotic physics For example, artificial wormholes and Alcubierre drive involve an exotic physical phenomenon called negative mass. This refers to a type of exotic matter that would have less than zero mass, e.g., negative one pound. This type of matter would exhibit weird behavior under gravity and may allow faster-than-light travel.However, such exotic phenomena in principle only exist on quantum scales; there is no obvious way that we can make macroscopic objects have negative mass.Then we can talk about building the first prototypes," Lentz said in the statement."Fortunately, several energy-saving mechanisms have been proposed in earlier research that can potentially lower the energy required by nearly 60 orders of magnitude," he added.Lentz is currently working on determining whether these methods can be modified or whether new mechanisms are needed to bring down the amount of required energy.The new study is described in a paper in Classical and Quantum Gravity.