Benson sent out ballots to all registered voters and then tried to say the election was both safe and secure. But how can it be secure when Benson also told those running the election that they were to assume all signatures are valid whether they are or not? They were not allowed to verify the signatures match what was on record from when they registered to vote. This is just rife for manufacturing votes.
Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Christopher Murray held violated the state's Administrative Procedures Act. While the left argues that every vote needs to be counted the conservatives believe only valid ballots should be counted. No dead people, no illegal aliens and no ballot harvesting. That also means no early morning drops of hundreds of thousand votes that went almost entirely to Biden which is statistically impossible.
Michigan state Rep. Matt Hall (R) said:
I'm glad the court sees Secretary of State Benson's attempts at lawmaking for what they are — clear violations of her authority.The court's opinion concluded:
If she wants to make changes like these, she needs to work with the Legislature or properly promulgate them through the laws we have on the books — in this case the Administrative Procedures Act.
...nowhere in this state's election law has the Legislature indicated that signatures are to be presumed valid, nor did the Legislature require that signatures are to be accepted so long as there are any redeeming qualities in the application or return envelope as compared with the signature on file. Policy determinations like the one at issue — which places the thumb on the scale in favor of a signature's validity — should be made pursuant to properly promulgated rules under the APA or by the Legislature.From Breitbart News:
Hall noted, "The Legislature is an equal branch of government charged with crafting laws. This is not the role of the Secretary of State, and there is a clear process that must be respected."
Signature validation rules created without the approval of a legislature was one of the issues the Trump campaign and Republicans claimed was done illegally in the 2020 election.
Trump's campaign and Republicans argued in cases nationwide that Article II of the Constitution requires state legislatures to make the rules governing presidential elections, and state election officials and courts lack the authority to change those rules.
