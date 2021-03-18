I'm glad the court sees Secretary of State Benson's attempts at lawmaking for what they are — clear violations of her authority.



If she wants to make changes like these, she needs to work with the Legislature or properly promulgate them through the laws we have on the books — in this case the Administrative Procedures Act.

...nowhere in this state's election law has the Legislature indicated that signatures are to be presumed valid, nor did the Legislature require that signatures are to be accepted so long as there are any redeeming qualities in the application or return envelope as compared with the signature on file. Policy determinations like the one at issue — which places the thumb on the scale in favor of a signature's validity — should be made pursuant to properly promulgated rules under the APA or by the Legislature.

Hall noted, "The Legislature is an equal branch of government charged with crafting laws. This is not the role of the Secretary of State, and there is a clear process that must be respected."



Signature validation rules created without the approval of a legislature was one of the issues the Trump campaign and Republicans claimed was done illegally in the 2020 election.



Trump's campaign and Republicans argued in cases nationwide that Article II of the Constitution requires state legislatures to make the rules governing presidential elections, and state election officials and courts lack the authority to change those rules.

A ruling by a Michigan judge has declared the way Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson ran the election was illegal just as the Trump camp alleged but no court was willing to even hear the evidence. Mostly, the ruling covers mail in ballots and upheld the right of the legislature to create voting laws and theBenson sent out ballots to all registered voters and then tried to say the election was both safe and secure. But how can it be secure when Benson also told those running the election that they were to assume all signatures are valid whether they are or not? They were not allowed to verify the signatures match what was on record from when they registered to vote. This is just rife for manufacturing votes.Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Christopher Murray held violated the state's Administrative Procedures Act.Michigan state Rep. Matt Hall (R) said:The court's opinion concluded: