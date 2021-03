How to justify indefinite occupation by any means necessary.QAnon is the greatest threat we face. Not inflation , not China , QAnon. Everyone is saying this, but you may be wondering: Just how dangerous is QAnon? Here's the answer: the District of Columbia National Guard announced Friday that all troops who took part in the mission to protect our democracy from internet conspiracy theorists will now receive medals in recognition of their heroic sacrifice.The primary medal is called the Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon. That's for people who were there for President Biden's inauguration. But that medal will be supplemented, in cases in which our heroes have earned it, by the Emergency Service Ribbon. So if you're a D.C. Guardsman who's been on duty in the city since late January, protecting America from Trump voters, you can add another medal to your chest. More may be coming. According to Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Carver, "Other federal decorations are also being considered."That seems like a big deal.Thursday, they told us, the war against QAnon was likely to escalate intensely. March 4 would be the Tet Offensive in the fight against right-wing insurrectionism. It was something called "QAnon Inauguration Day." Now, we've never heard of that before, but then we don't work at the FBI. The FBI has been monitoring the enemy through "SIGINT" -- that's "signals intelligence" for the neophytes out there. That means tweets, Facebook posts, TikTok, James Bond stuff.For example, Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., tweeted: "This all seems absurd if it wasn't frightening ... [N]ow, our legislative plan tomorrow has been canceled as we are rushing tonight to finish the work we planned to do ... [T]housands of National Guard & Capitol Police will be on edge tomorrow as they stand watch over the Capitol. They will worry about possible attacks by American citizens ..."Andy Kim sounded like a man preparing for the worst. He went on to tweet: "Another wave of sadness comes from the fact that this is not getting better. FBI director said this threat is 'metastasizing.'"Not everyone ran from the sound of the approaching QAnon shamans. A few hardened war correspondents, like Chris Bedford of The Federalist, ran toward that sound. Chris Bedford of the Federalist is a man like that. While our elected representatives were clinging to the struts of the last chopper out of the city, Chris Bedford was at the Capitol itself.No, Chris Bedford, you weren't in the wrong place.Jeff Bezos spared no expense. One reporter was assigned to monitor the construction crews. Another on the dog walking beat. No one there.So why wasn't there anyone there? Where was the QAnon battle? "What?!" said MSNBC. "What QAnon battle? Nobody really thought there was going to be a QAnon battle."Anchor Chuck Todd asked NBC News Justice correspondent Pete Williams: "Have we learned more about any specifics of this threat, or are you starting to think this is under the umbrella of maybe where we're being a little more precautious [Author's note: This is not an actual English word] since we underreacted on January 6th?""Definitely the latter. Chuck, no question about it," Williams answered. "The intelligence that was gathered by law enforcement, I'm told, was of a specific group talking about the idea of doing an attack on the Capitol today on March 4th, talking about an idea, in other words, aspirational. I don't think anybody expected anything to happen today. But nonetheless, you know, abundance of caution seems to be the watch phrase here."Yeah, that all happened. But it wasn't a big deal. It was a drill, just a drill. You can relax now.That's one explanation for the empty Capitol yesterday. But, by the time night fell and the city remained quiet -- except, of course, in the poor neighborhoods where people are still shooting one another in ever-growing numbers and no one is noticing -- MSNBC had decided that, in fact, they had saved the day."This was the scene in Washington, D.C. today," Hayes intoned last night, "where two months after the attempted insurrection, the area around the Capitol is still on lockdown because of worries over postings on QAnon forums about a plot for another violent attack today, March 4. Thankfully, nothing happened."Reporter Brandy Zadrozny chimed in, "I will say that media coverage of how silly this all is made it seemingly less palatable for QAnon people over the last week ... It's a lot, Chris. It always is with these people. Luckily, they stayed behind a computer."Newsweek, for one, was not buying that. One of their reporters came up with this explanation: " QAnon theorists switch the date to March 20 after no Trump inauguration, call the March 4th date 'false flag.'"Well, how did Newsweek know what QAnon was up to? Well, the story explained that a man called Ken had "told reporter Dave Weigel that Donald Trump will be inaugurated again on March 20."Jeane Dixon used to do this. She was a professional psychic and had a column in hundreds of papers for decades. Dixon once predicted the world would end on February 4, 1962. When that didn't happen, she very cleverly just extended the timeline and predicted Armageddon in 2020. Lucky for Jeane Dixon, she was long dead by 2020 and she didn't have to explain why the world still existed, not that anyone would have asked.Nancy Pelosi is our Jeane Dixon, a batty old soothsayer who just happens to run the Congress. How long until that Ken guy, who talked to Dave, the one of the Newsweek article, winds up in an FBI bulletin justifying another indefinite extension of the occupation of the Capitol? More razor wire? Really? I don't think these guns are powerful enough. Let's bring in howitzers. We're not even joking.And as long as what those people put on TikTok justifies more power for the people in charge, the FBI, their slavish servants will put it in a terror alert and scare the crap out of the country to justify even more power for their bosses.How do we know they do this? Because they've done it a lot. They did it in January and our media repeated it without any hesitation whatsoever. The dummies were terrified. They had a news alert for you: QAnon was coming to "all 50 state capitals and the U.S. Capitol." According to the FBI, QAnon was about to go national, if not international. The sleeper cells were going to activate the week of Biden's inauguration.Good thing Mark Leggiero wasn't shot to death by the police like Ashli Babbitt. He might be if he tried that today. What's amazing is that even as they lie to us again and again and again about the threat of QAnon, the insurrection, the White supremacist militia hiding in the closet -- hyping it all beyond recognition and doing it for their own psychological and political reasons --An AP reporter called Jonathan Lemire denied this week that there were violent Black Lives Matter riots this summer."In June, these were nonviolent protesters, racially mixed, a lot of young people fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement, those outraged by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed under the knee of a White police officer in Minnesota. There was no violence there ... And the Biden White House has made it clear that they think that the threat posed by domestic terrorism is equal to that posed by international terror groups like ISIS, which is such a sobering thought that fellow Americans could be perceived as such a dangerous threat to their countrymen and women," he told MSNBC.There was no violence in Minneapolis? Have you been there, Dumbo? We were there two weeks ago. Go to the spot where George Floyd died, on the sidewalk outside a market. The whole area is trashed. The police station down the road is still boarded up because the lunatics burned it. No, there was no violence. It was more like a Pepsi commercial. It was multiracial. They were arm-in-arm.No, it was QAnon. It was QAnon who burned hundreds of buildings, killed more than 20 people, shot more than a dozen cops during the George Floyd riots. Yeah, it must have been QAnon. Everyone knows that, because QAnon is the real threat.This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the March 5, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."