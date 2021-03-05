Society's Child
Police say man vandalized 'America's Stonehenge' with QAnon hashtag
The Hill
Thu, 04 Mar 2021 10:42 UTC
The Associated Press reported that 51-year-old Mark Russo was arrested in New Jersey on Monday and charged Tuesday in New Hampshire with one count of felony criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty.
Police say Russo carved "WWG1WGA," an acronym used to identify QAnon supporters, as well as "IAMMARK," matching a Twitter account, into the rock at the site in September 2019. He also allegedly erected a tall wooden cross, on which sketches and various drawings were found.
Much of the damage was done to a large stone table thought to have once been a sacrificial site, the property owners said on Facebook.
"During the night on Saturday, September 28th, a major feature of our site was defaced. A power tool was used to carve into the 9,000-lb grooved table," they wrote last year.
"The stone table was carved with 'WWG1WGA' and 'IAMMARK,' " read a police report obtained by Patch.com. "[The owner] stated that this tablet was approximately 4,000 years old."
Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe that Democrats are linked to a supposed global child sex ring; the theory preaches loyalty to former President Trump, who it says was waging a secret war against the "deep state" and the Democrats while in office. A number of those arrested in the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol expressed belief in the theory, which has evolved to include claims that Trump remains president following President Biden's inauguration in January.
The Eagle-Tribune reported that police found Russo online after discovering that he made a social media post referencing the vandalism, which read: "Oh made a few improvements at American Stonehenge. Sorry...my bad."
In a statement posted to Facebook, the site's owners said they are "pleased to announce that an arrest has been made as a result of the defacement of one of our historic structures."
"We would like to thank the Salem Police Department, in particular Detective Mike Geha who worked tirelessly on our case for over 15 months, the FBI, and all other resources that were involved," the post read.
According to the Eagle-Tribune, Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan said, "This is an example of fine police work, and how law enforcement agencies, wherever they may be located, can work together to resolve investigations such as this one."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- No-show Joe? VP Harris continues high-level talks without Biden, speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu
- 'For the People Act' confirms it: Our Democracy has officially replaced the American Republic
- CNN: Feds looking at communications between lawmakers, Capitol rioters
- The Disappearing Spy
- Pentagon confirms request for extension of National Guard mission at Capitol
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians should wear two masks in public
- Woops! California coronavirus vaccination site gives thousands wrong vaccine dosage
- The Left's vision of equity will cripple a generation of minority students
- Police say man vandalized 'America's Stonehenge' with QAnon hashtag
- New Zealand police charge man over online threat to Christchurch mosques
- Thousands cut off by floods in Piura Region, Peru
- Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge in area ravaged by December 2020 earthquake
- In last-ditch effort to block Biden's bloated Covid bill, Republican senator forces clerks to read it out loud, takes TEN HOURS
- Vegan diet may lead to poorer bone health
- 6.2-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region: USGS
- Australian reporters 'angered' after being advised to stop using term 'pedophile' when referring to accused serial child molestor
- California releases dystopian video pushing partnership with Microsoft to collect kids' biometric data, enforce vaccine mandates
- Chinese study reveals goal to 'reduce Uighur population density' and assimilate minority culture
- Academic intolerance on the rise, study finds, highlighting growth of wokeness in younger scholars
- No-show Joe? VP Harris continues high-level talks without Biden, speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu
- 'For the People Act' confirms it: Our Democracy has officially replaced the American Republic
- CNN: Feds looking at communications between lawmakers, Capitol rioters
- The Disappearing Spy
- Pentagon confirms request for extension of National Guard mission at Capitol
- In last-ditch effort to block Biden's bloated Covid bill, Republican senator forces clerks to read it out loud, takes TEN HOURS
- California releases dystopian video pushing partnership with Microsoft to collect kids' biometric data, enforce vaccine mandates
- Dem-led House passes HR1 'For the People' act, aimed at federalizing US elections
- FBI official admits no guns were recovered from protesters arrested inside Capitol Building
- Hungary toughens COVID-19 lockdown to curb "very strong" third wave
- The Guardian suggests lockdowns every 2 years 'to meet Paris climate goals', CNN expert blasted over advice for masks & restrictions every winter
- EU parliament shelves vote on Brexit after UK 'violates' agreement, will go to court over UK's 'unilateral action' on Northern Ireland Protocol
- YouTube suspends RSBN for broadcasting Trump's CPAC 2021 speech, censors Trump's speech
- Former aide opens up about Cuomo's 'sex' obsession, blames media for emboldening 'untouchable' governor
- Best of the Web: Putin blasts World Economic Forum honchos at Davos gabfest
- America's "domestic war on terror": Under new laws, anyone who disagrees with the government can be considered a terrorist
- Decoding Davos: The Global Endgame
- National Guard commanding general reveals 'unusual' directive before Capitol riots
- ICC opens investigation into war crimes in Palestinian territories
- Novichok? What Novichok? New US sanctions urge Russia to destroy chemical weapons stockpile, but Kremlin insists it already has
- Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians should wear two masks in public
- Woops! California coronavirus vaccination site gives thousands wrong vaccine dosage
- The Left's vision of equity will cripple a generation of minority students
- Police say man vandalized 'America's Stonehenge' with QAnon hashtag
- New Zealand police charge man over online threat to Christchurch mosques
- Australian reporters 'angered' after being advised to stop using term 'pedophile' when referring to accused serial child molestor
- Chinese study reveals goal to 'reduce Uighur population density' and assimilate minority culture
- Israeli defense establishment probe finds no proof of Iran terror role in oil spill
- Fighting totalitarianism: Rothbard versus monasticism
- Officials say 108 illegal immigrants released in Texas by Border Patrol under Biden policy test positive for coronavirus
- Best of the Web: On suing Facebook & Big Tech for canceling conservative businesses: The Rubin Report
- Step toward 'new normal'? New York rolls out 'Covid passport' at event venues to prove attendees' vaccination & testing status
- Lockdown scepticism was never a 'fringe' viewpoint
- Nearly half of over 80s are breaking lockdown rules within weeks of first Covid jab
- Busted wide open! Fauci's daughter is a software engineer at Twitter, a company which suspends people for disagreeing with her father
- Health experts: Obesity fuelling vastly higher COVID death toll
- Best of the Web: 5 ways they're trying to trick you into taking the Covid "vaccine"
- 16 States are now following the (real) science: Governors scramble to end lockdowns, mask mandates
- The virtual book burning continues: eBay bans listings of 'offensive' Dr. Seuss books
- Massive 78% of mail-in ballots in local Mississippi election proved fraudulent, Judge calls for do-over
- Laos mysterious plain of jars
- Ex-CIA chief gives JFK assassination some QAnon-style spin
- Neanderthals possessed ability to perceive and produce human speech
- Pompeii's House of the Ceii restored revealing Roman frescoes glowing with color
- Nazi Industrialism, Technocracy, Social Engineering: A History of Klaus Schwab's Family Values
- Ancient Roman 'Lamborghini' chariot unearthed at Pompeii in immaculate condition
- Ancient Egyptian manual reveals new details about mummification
- Roman port of Altinum discovered in the North lagoon, Venice
- China's Global Times decries the white supremacist Five Eyes surveillance state
- New revelations shed light on the British roots of the Deep State
- Putin, crusaders and barbarians - Not a good idea for 'civilized' NATO to pick a fight with the heirs of the Great Khan
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 1984: Doubleplusgood Prolefeed You Must Watch!
- Petrified tree up to 20M-years-old found intact in Lesbos
- How Britain stole $45T from India and lied about it
- Ancient Egyptian art reveals extinct goose
- Culture of bovine farming revealed in bronze age Maltese pottery
- Kangaroo painting is now Australia's oldest known rock art
- Brutal murder of warrior Pharaoh reconstructed using CT scans
- Trove of 650 coins bearing likenesses of Caesar, Mark Antony unearthed in Turkey
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mr. Jones and the 'Holodomor' Red Pill - What Happened During Stalin's Famine?
- Vegan diet may lead to poorer bone health
- Academic intolerance on the rise, study finds, highlighting growth of wokeness in younger scholars
- Mystery of monster star's dimming detailed in new Hubble study
- 'Swirlonic' super particles baffle physicists
- Source of hazardous high-energy particles located in the Sun
- Of cuttlefish and crows: A cephalopod has passed a cognitive test designed for human children
- Volcanic activity below desert discovered in Utah
- Cyclical mountain 'tsunamis' have been occurring in Chilean Patagonia for last 10,000 years
- Moscow Metro to introduce 'Facepay' tech by end of 2021
- Google claims it won't adopt new tracking tech after phasing out cookies
- The Cambridge study testing asymptomatics is the gift that keeps on giving ....
- Bioluminescence discovered in three species of deep sea sharks
- Study finds fitness of former COVID patients aged 45 is similar to 80-year-olds
- Light-emitting OLED tattoo engineered for the first time
- New Comet C/2021 C4 (ATLAS)
- Scientists have created programmable robots made of living tissue
- Bird believed extinct for 170 years spotted in Borneo - researchers were looking in the wrong place
- NASA warns of 2nd stadium-sized space rock headed Earth's way as it delays asteroid hunter mission to 2022
- 'Unique' petrified tree up to 20 million years old found intact in Lesbos
- Texas 'deep freeze': Urgent climate warning - but not how you think
- Thousands cut off by floods in Piura Region, Peru
- Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge in area ravaged by December 2020 earthquake
- 6.2-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region: USGS
- Severe blizzard hits Chukotka, Russia
- Brazilian man dies after having his face ripped off by SEVEN pitbulls while out for his morning walk
- 20 inches of snow buries Atlantic Canada, whiteout conditions hit Maine, New York, Vermont and beyond + 'the cold blob'
- Alert level raised after explosion at remote Alaska Peninsula volcano
- 'Do not stay at home': Tsunami warning for parts of New Zealand after 8.1-magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands
- Earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 - Kermadec Islands region
- Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands - 3rd strong quake in the region within 5 hours
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu
- Best of the Web: 10 years on from Christchurch disaster, 3 powerful earthquakes strike off New Zealand
- Environmental disasters across globe in February 2021
- Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California and Southwest
- Mother walking to corner store killed by pack of dogs in Porter, Texas
- Scientists in Iceland say 'strong signs' volcanic eruption is imminent
- Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts, officials warn of burning projectiles
- Deadly floods and landslides in Colombia - at least 4 people killed
- Snow piles up as winter storm impacts Maine - 28 inches recorded - thousands of power outages reported
- Winter's almost over, yet Atlantic Canada is blasted with 50 cm of snow
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
- Meteor fireball turns night into day in Mallorca, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Alberta, Canada
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Andalusia, Spain (Feb. 13)
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Rare case of baby infected with Covid-19 in the womb, virus mutated 5 days later - study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Viruses Exist and The Earth is Not Flat
- Covid-19 measures of isolation and excess sanitizing has deleterious effect on human microbiome
- NHS warns against Gwyneth Paltrow's 'kombucha and kimchi' Covid advice
- Medical Reversals
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
- Oxford-AstraZeneca eugenics links - James Corbett interviews Whitney Webb
- 'Papers, please': Vaccine Passports have officially arrived
- Flesh-eating ulcer spreads to inner Melbourne suburbs
- How childhood infections can provide protection against future pandemics
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt
- COVID-19 appears to be dying off. Was this the plan? [Video]
- New bird flu strain H5N8 detected in humans, 7 poultry workers in Southern Russia were infected
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- Flashback Best of the Web: The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
- SOTT Focus: What Moderna isn't telling us about their new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- How deadly is COVID19? - Infection vs case fatalities
- Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduces length of COVID-19 infection
- 5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine
- You're not trans. You're just weird.
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
- Oreo reveals new gender-neutral OreX cookies
- Compassionate Biden: Migrant children moved from cages into humane high-security metal containment cubes
- Hitler vindicated after historians discover his ideas came from Darwin
- How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM
- Dr. Fauci reminds everyone that we will only have to wear masks until humans evolve organic face coverings at birth
- Man who doesn't believe in settled science on gender, unborn babies or economics claims 'science on climate change is settled'
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
Quote of the Day
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
They look stupider and stupider all the time, these idiots. And act it, too.
Pedophilia definition: n.A paraphilia in which sexual gratification is derived from fantasies or sexual acts involving a child. n.A sexual...
"Likely protected" from what, exactly? Isn't this the innoculation that does not stop one from getting the virus?
Probably 60% of people who voted, voted for Trump. That's more than the reported 75 million. A lot of people in any case. When the misery quotient...
How many is that now in the last three days over 6.0 ? It's getting to be a habit.
Comment: A facebook post described the incident: