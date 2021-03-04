Puppet Masters
Capitol Police to bolster security for March 4 over QAnon theory
The Washington Times
Wed, 03 Mar 2021 00:01 UTC
"Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4," the Capitol Police said in a statement. "The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce."
The Capitol Police said it will continue to work with all of its law enforcement partners to make them aware of "concerning information and intelligence."
Far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists believe the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from Mr. Trump, who has raised unfounded allegations of voter fraud.
At first, QAnon supporters believed Mr. Trump would not leave office on Inauguration Day and, instead, declare martial law, announce mass arrests of Democrats and stop President Biden from being inaugurated.
When that didn't happen, the fringe theorists moved the date from Jan. 20 to March 4, the original Inauguration Day for all U.S. presidents prior to 1933.
QAnon followers believe the world is run by a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles and Mr. Trump was elected to stop them. A popular theory among QAnon supporters is that John F. Kennedy Jr. was not killed in a 1999 plane crash, but rather faked his death and is working with Mr. Trump to stop pedophiles.
The FBI in 2019 labeled QAnon and its supporters "a dangerous extremist group." Several alleged QAnon followers were charged for their involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes.
Despite the riot, Congress was able to return to the Capitol and certify the votes confirming Mr. Biden as the newest president.
Latest News
- At least 40 killed in Myanmar's worst day of violence since coup
- Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California and Southwest
- Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz SLAM the continued 'occupation' of DC by National Guard troops
- 'You don't need our vaccine': Michael Moore, other libs rage at Texas for daring to fight Covid-19 without authoritarian lockdown
- Continued Israeli airstrikes on Syria are testing Moscow's patience, Jerusalem would do well not to poke the Russian bear
- Biden Admin will not allow reporters to tour child migrant detention facilities, cite COVID-19
- Police boss calls for 500 more officers to Devon to enforce restrictions during expected surge of UK summer staycationers
- AOC calls minimum wage debate 'embarrassing,' touts Danish McDonald's wages
- Capitol Police to bolster security for March 4 over QAnon theory
- UK gov ominously extends £5billion-a-month furlough scheme to OCTOBER
- Man armed with axe injures eight in possible terrorist attack in Sweden
- Mother walking to corner store killed by pack of dogs in Porter, Texas
- "Sinister" plan to MANDATE Covid vaccine for all NHS staff decried by Trusts
- Scientists in Iceland say 'strong signs' volcanic eruption is imminent
- Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts, officials warn of burning projectiles
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Gina Carano addresses 'The Mandalorian' firing, double standard in political differences
- Flashback: US top DC federal prosecutor says no evidence of 'kill/capture teams' in Capitol protest
- Nine reported dead as police fire on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
- As Biden bans export of defense articles to Russia, 'bewildered' Moscow reveals it hasn't received US weapons since WWII
- Continued Israeli airstrikes on Syria are testing Moscow's patience, Jerusalem would do well not to poke the Russian bear
- AOC calls minimum wage debate 'embarrassing,' touts Danish McDonald's wages
- Capitol Police to bolster security for March 4 over QAnon theory
- UK gov ominously extends £5billion-a-month furlough scheme to OCTOBER
- As Biden bans export of defense articles to Russia, 'bewildered' Moscow reveals it hasn't received US weapons since WWII
- Is Biden reenlisting in the Forever Wars?
- Sidney Powell: 'More than enough evidence' to reverse election results in at least five states
- Why privacy-busting, law-breaking GCHQ's pledges to protect the public using AI should raise an eyebrow
- Kremlin blasts new EU, US sanctions as meddling in Russia's affairs
- Erdoğan unveils human rights plan for a more democratic Turkey
- Iran's revenge? At least 10 rockets slam into US airbase in Iraq, "killing 1 contractor"
- Five attorneys-general sent letter to Biden urging him to reject 'radical nominee Vanita Gupta
- Iraqi Ambassador rules out possibility of US forces' withdrawal from the Middle East
- Officials admit covid jabs meant for health workers ended up in the arms of Palestinian VIPs and footballers
- Germany places entire far-right AfD party under surveillance
- Ten rockets land at Iraqi air base hosting US forces, no group claims responsibility
- French soldiers assassinated Algerian lawyer in war of independence, Macron admits
- Eugenics is alive and well: Covid-19 scam is the engine for accomplishing depopulation
- Seven years after the Maidan coup divided Ukraine, shelling of Donbass intensifies with a deafening silence from Western media
- Soviet Union's only President Mikhail Gorbachev turns 90: 'I'm bashed for Glasnost, but without it, nothing would have changed.'
- At least 40 killed in Myanmar's worst day of violence since coup
- Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz SLAM the continued 'occupation' of DC by National Guard troops
- 'You don't need our vaccine': Michael Moore, other libs rage at Texas for daring to fight Covid-19 without authoritarian lockdown
- Biden Admin will not allow reporters to tour child migrant detention facilities, cite COVID-19
- Police boss calls for 500 more officers to Devon to enforce restrictions during expected surge of UK summer staycationers
- Man armed with axe injures eight in possible terrorist attack in Sweden
- "Sinister" plan to MANDATE Covid vaccine for all NHS staff decried by Trusts
- Gina Carano addresses 'The Mandalorian' firing, double standard in political differences
- Flashback: US top DC federal prosecutor says no evidence of 'kill/capture teams' in Capitol protest
- Nine reported dead as police fire on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
- Newsweek forced to admit Buffalo schools teaching kids to blame 'all white people' is true, not 'HALF-TRUE' in big fact-check FAIL
- The EU is demanding I hand over my personal medical data or I can't go on holiday there this summer? Here's why it can get stuffed
- Poll: Americans worried more about violence over the summer than Capitol riot
- Most Americans realize cancel culture is a massive threat to our democracy, but it may be too late to halt it
- An own goal for the Woke: Publisher halts printing over 'hurtful' stereotypes - Amazon sales for banned Dr. Seuss book soar over 5.7 MILLION percent
- Cuomo to be stripped of pandemic powers amid sex harass, nursing home scandals
- Israeli mortality rates skyrocket following Pfizer's experimental COVID "vaccine" campaign
- FireEye cyber CEO: American internet users will be targeted in next war
- Chinese blogger charged with 'defaming martyrs' after border-clash post
- No jab, no Hajj: Saudi says all Muslims will need to have Covid vaccine before they can perform annual pilgrimage to Mecca
- Neanderthals possessed ability to perceive and produce human speech
- Pompeii's House of the Ceii restored revealing Roman frescoes glowing with color
- Nazi Industrialism, Technocracy, Social Engineering: A History of Klaus Schwab's Family Values
- Ancient Roman 'Lamborghini' chariot unearthed at Pompeii in immaculate condition
- Ancient Egyptian manual reveals new details about mummification
- Roman port of Altinum discovered in the North lagoon, Venice
- China's Global Times decries the white supremacist Five Eyes surveillance state
- New revelations shed light on the British roots of the Deep State
- Putin, crusaders and barbarians - Not a good idea for 'civilized' NATO to pick a fight with the heirs of the Great Khan
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 1984: Doubleplusgood Prolefeed You Must Watch!
- Petrified tree up to 20M-years-old found intact in Lesbos
- How Britain stole $45T from India and lied about it
- Ancient Egyptian art reveals extinct goose
- Culture of bovine farming revealed in bronze age Maltese pottery
- Kangaroo painting is now Australia's oldest known rock art
- Brutal murder of warrior Pharaoh reconstructed using CT scans
- Trove of 650 coins bearing likenesses of Caesar, Mark Antony unearthed in Turkey
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mr. Jones and the 'Holodomor' Red Pill - What Happened During Stalin's Famine?
- Reviewing "Repressive Tolerance" and other works by Herbert Marcuse, the quack who became America's most influential thinker
- Whitewashing Britain's largest intelligence agency: GCHQ
- Cyclical mountain 'tsunamis' have been occurring in Chilean Patagonia for last 10,000 years
- Moscow Metro to introduce 'Facepay' tech by end of 2021
- Google claims it won't adopt new tracking tech after phasing out cookies
- The Cambridge study testing asymptomatics is the gift that keeps on giving ....
- Bioluminescence discovered in three species of deep sea sharks
- Study finds fitness of former COVID patients aged 45 is similar to 80-year-olds
- Light-emitting OLED tattoo engineered for the first time
- New Comet C/2021 C4 (ATLAS)
- Scientists have created programmable robots made of living tissue
- Bird believed extinct for 170 years spotted in Borneo - researchers were looking in the wrong place
- NASA warns of 2nd stadium-sized space rock headed Earth's way as it delays asteroid hunter mission to 2022
- 'Unique' petrified tree up to 20 million years old found intact in Lesbos
- Texas 'deep freeze': Urgent climate warning - but not how you think
- Hubble spots comet near Jupiter
- Invertebrate density influences plant flowering times, abundance
- Cold gas pipelines feeding early, massive galaxies - study
- 30-pound meteorite that recently crashed in Sweden recovered in local village
- Magnetic pole shift + low solar activity: 'A global environmental crisis' has begun
- Study in newborn mice suggests sounds influence the developing brain earlier than previously thought
- Space hurricane observed for the first time
- Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California and Southwest
- Mother walking to corner store killed by pack of dogs in Porter, Texas
- Scientists in Iceland say 'strong signs' volcanic eruption is imminent
- Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts, officials warn of burning projectiles
- Deadly floods and landslides in Colombia - at least 4 people killed
- Snow piles up as winter storm impacts Maine - 28 inches recorded - thousands of power outages reported
- Winter's almost over, yet Atlantic Canada is blasted with 50 cm of snow
- Closures along South Klondike Highway due to avalanches after 'way, way above average' snowfall
- Taiwan's Yushan sees first snow of 2021
- Body of woman buried by landslide retrieved in the Philippines
- Devastating storm lashes Brisbane, Australia - nearly 3 inches of rain in half an hour - streets turn into rivers - power out for 18,000 homes - trees felled
- Floods in Grande Do Sul, Brazil after a month's worth of rain in 2 hours
- Strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
- A massive iceberg - larger than New York City - breaks off Antarctica
- The end is nigh? Watch swarms of locusts 'invade' Saudi Arabia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Tornado season forecast 2021
- One killed, dozens injured in traffic accidents amid heavy snowfall in South Korea - nearly 3 feet of March snow
- Fresh snow in March on Mauna Kea, Hawaii - Winter weather advisory continues
- Boy dies after being mauled by pack of dogs in Bangladesh
- Huge 'tornado' of mosquitoes filmed in Argentina
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
- Meteor fireball turns night into day in Mallorca, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Alberta, Canada
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Andalusia, Spain (Feb. 13)
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Rare case of baby infected with Covid-19 in the womb, virus mutated 5 days later - study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Viruses Exist and The Earth is Not Flat
- Covid-19 measures of isolation and excess sanitizing has deleterious effect on human microbiome
- NHS warns against Gwyneth Paltrow's 'kombucha and kimchi' Covid advice
- Medical Reversals
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
- Oxford-AstraZeneca eugenics links - James Corbett interviews Whitney Webb
- 'Papers, please': Vaccine Passports have officially arrived
- Flesh-eating ulcer spreads to inner Melbourne suburbs
- How childhood infections can provide protection against future pandemics
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt
- COVID-19 appears to be dying off. Was this the plan? [Video]
- New bird flu strain H5N8 detected in humans, 7 poultry workers in Southern Russia were infected
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- Flashback Best of the Web: The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
- SOTT Focus: What Moderna isn't telling us about their new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- How deadly is COVID19? - Infection vs case fatalities
- Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduces length of COVID-19 infection
- 5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
- Oreo reveals new gender-neutral OreX cookies
- Compassionate Biden: Migrant children moved from cages into humane high-security metal containment cubes
- Hitler vindicated after historians discover his ideas came from Darwin
- How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM
- Dr. Fauci reminds everyone that we will only have to wear masks until humans evolve organic face coverings at birth
- Man who doesn't believe in settled science on gender, unborn babies or economics claims 'science on climate change is settled'
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack!
- 'I'm not a cat': When Zoom filters go wrong
Quote of the Day
People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.
Recent Comments
They're like apocalyptic cults. Guess the date, move the date. Repeat ad infinitum.
It's just money, they print it every day.
Obviously NOT a white, native or Christian OR IT WOULD BE PLASTERED ALL OVER THE INTERNATIONAL NEWS. Ah of course no one can fathom a motive...
CHEERS FOR FEARS Obviously, we are going to need to impose harsher penalties, sanctions and tortures against those who STILL refuse to accept...
Americas entire reason for laying waste to the Middle East, in perpetuity has always been twofold, foremost at the behest of Greater Israel &...
Comment: See also: