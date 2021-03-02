Jet streams
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With a strong La Nina in effect and Negative Arctic Oscillation, this Spring is stacking up to mirror 2011 which had the most tornadoes ever registered in a season. It also looks like the severe hailstorms and tornadoes will shift further east in the USA, all the while solar activity continues to stagnate in this intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.


