Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 750 year eruption cycle begins, will it affect our civilization?
Adapt 2030
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 23:14 UTC
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 750 year eruption cycle begins, will it affect our civilization?
- Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash 3 km into sky
- What "normal" are we returning to? The depression nobody dares acknowledge
- Nancy Pelosi calls sexual harassment claims against Cuomo 'credible'
- Beijing accused of using Covid pandemic to control journalists - foreign media group report
- Normally, Hollywood would have used Golden Globes to slam Syrian airstrikes & keeping kids in cages. But not with Biden in charge
- Nazi Industrialism, Technocracy, Social Engineering: A History of Klaus Schwab's Family Values
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- New South Wales, Australia just suffered its coldest summer in a decade
- EU will propose creating Covid-19 vaccine passports in March
- Ex-French president Sarkozy sentenced to year in prison for corruption, plus 2 years suspended, softened to house arrest with monitor
- How to play 3D Chess
- Trump confirms calling for 10,000 National Guard for Jan 6th... Pelosi refused
- Merrick Garland: Antifa Attorney General plans to crush dissent
- Biden's first foreign policy speech vows forever wars
- Best of the Web: Salmond inquiry: Scotland's former First Minister details 'malicious plan' launched against him by current FM's husband & former SNP allies
- Mitch McConnell booed by CPAC audience as Trump takes credit for his reelection
- Deranged leftists froth after Trump slams trans takeover of women's sports
- China, India urge each other for further measures to ease border tensions
- Pelosi's 'conversations' with Sgt. at Arms on Natl. Guard presence factored into 'blender of decision making' that led to riot
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: 'Fauci is wrong a lot'
- An AG probe is now a must for Andrew Cuomo: Goodwin
- Texas wholesale electric prices spiked more than 10,000% amid deep freeze outages
- Citing Wikipedia's capture by the left, site's co-founder launching free-speech-friendly competitor
- 'CNN SUCKS': Jim Acosta confronted at CPAC over network's failure to cover Cuomo COVID and sexual harassment scandals
- Family ejected from Frontier Airlines flight, passengers say due to maskless baby
- At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup
- Promoting Propaganda? Minneapolis to hire influencers to spread 'City Approved' information during trial over George Floyd's death
- Merit based admission is Racism? Boston Public Schools suspend Advanced Program Because of more number of Asian and White Students
- Hypocritical California Gov. Newsom appears to post TikTok inside restaurant, denies eating there
- Second Cuomo aide accuses governor of sexual harassment
- Shocking video shows Asian woman dragged by car in Oakland purse theft
- UK: Covid vaccination may be required before EVERY foreign holiday
- Best of the Web: 'Without parallel in democratic world': Israel slammed by watchdog over total border closure amidst lockdown
- Ancient Roman 'Lamborghini' chariot unearthed at Pompeii in immaculate condition
- Ancient Egyptian manual reveals new details about mummification
- Roman port of Altinum discovered in the North lagoon, Venice
- China's Global Times decries the white supremacist Five Eyes surveillance state
- New revelations shed light on the British roots of the Deep State
- Putin, crusaders and barbarians - Not a good idea for 'civilized' NATO to pick a fight with the heirs of the Great Khan
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 1984: Doubleplusgood Prolefeed You Must Watch!
- Petrified tree up to 20M-years-old found intact in Lesbos
- How Britain stole $45T from India and lied about it
- Ancient Egyptian art reveals extinct goose
- Culture of bovine farming revealed in bronze age Maltese pottery
- Kangaroo painting is now Australia's oldest known rock art
- Brutal murder of warrior Pharaoh reconstructed using CT scans
- Trove of 650 coins bearing likenesses of Caesar, Mark Antony unearthed in Turkey
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mr. Jones and the 'Holodomor' Red Pill - What Happened During Stalin's Famine?
- Reviewing "Repressive Tolerance" and other works by Herbert Marcuse, the quack who became America's most influential thinker
- Whitewashing Britain's largest intelligence agency: GCHQ
- Most southerly evidence of Neanderthals revealed in cave in Palestine
- Oxfordshire, UK: 'Astonishing' dig reveals domestic life in the iron age
- Study finds fitness of former COVID patients aged 45 is similar to 80-year-olds
- Light-emitting OLED tattoo engineered for the first time
- New Comet C/2021 C4 (ATLAS)
- Scientists have created programmable robots made of living tissue
- Bird believed extinct for 170 years spotted in Borneo - researchers were looking in the wrong place
- NASA warns of 2nd stadium-sized space rock headed Earth's way as it delays asteroid hunter mission to 2022
- 'Unique' petrified tree up to 20 million years old found intact in Lesbos
- Texas 'deep freeze': Urgent climate warning - but not how you think
- Hubble spots comet near Jupiter
- Invertebrate density influences plant flowering times, abundance
- Cold gas pipelines feeding early, massive galaxies - study
- 30-pound meteorite that recently crashed in Sweden recovered in local village
- Magnetic pole shift + low solar activity: 'A global environmental crisis' has begun
- Study in newborn mice suggests sounds influence the developing brain earlier than previously thought
- Space hurricane observed for the first time
- 'Dance of roots' reveal by time-lapse footage
- Wildlife photographer captures 'never before seen' yellow penguin
- NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid headed towards Earth
- First black hole ever detected is 50% more massive than we thought
- End of Neanderthals linked to flip of Earth's magnetic poles, study suggests
- Over 39,000 households affected by record snowfall in Iwamizawa, Japan
- Body of striped dolphin rarely found in UK waters found in Minnis Bay, Kent
- 18-meter sperm whale found dead off China's northeast coast
- Florida manatees are dying in droves this year with 317 recorded dead - experts blame poor water quality, starvation
- Avalanche kills woman in Hokkaido, Japan
- High water rescues after flash floods in Kentucky - 5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 'Tsunami' of plastic covering Brazilian beaches
- 1 dead, over 90,000 affected by floods in Semarang City, Indonesia
- Spectacular eruption at Mount Etna for the 7th time recently
- Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on February 28
- Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts with ash plume 15000 ft high
- Body of dead humpback whale on Maryland beach being removed
- Dead humpback whale calf washes ashore in West Cork, Ireland
- At least 4 people killed, 5 injured by landslide in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Population of Mexico's monarch butterflies falls 26%, conservationists find
- Late February snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions - up to 18 inches falls
- Vicious hail storm turns streets to icy rivers in Benoni, South Africa
- Large meteor fireball widely observed blazing over UK - Update: Meteorites likely, sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
- Meteor fireball turns night into day in Mallorca, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Alberta, Canada
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Andalusia, Spain (Feb. 13)
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
- Covid-19 measures of isolation and excess sanitizing has deleterious effect on human microbiome
- NHS warns against Gwyneth Paltrow's 'kombucha and kimchi' Covid advice
- Medical Reversals
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
- Oxford-AstraZeneca eugenics links - James Corbett interviews Whitney Webb
- 'Papers, please': Vaccine Passports have officially arrived
- Flesh-eating ulcer spreads to inner Melbourne suburbs
- How childhood infections can provide protection against future pandemics
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt
- COVID-19 appears to be dying off. Was this the plan? [Video]
- New bird flu strain H5N8 detected in humans, 7 poultry workers in Southern Russia were infected
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- Flashback Best of the Web: The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
- SOTT Focus: What Moderna isn't telling us about their new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- How deadly is COVID19? - Infection vs case fatalities
- Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduces length of COVID-19 infection
- 5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine
- As scientists study safety of tattoo ink, Europe bans two widely used pigments
- Sara Beltrán Ponce: Wisconsin resident doctor has miscarriage days after COVID "vaccine"
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
- Oreo reveals new gender-neutral OreX cookies
- Compassionate Biden: Migrant children moved from cages into humane high-security metal containment cubes
- Hitler vindicated after historians discover his ideas came from Darwin
- How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM
- Dr. Fauci reminds everyone that we will only have to wear masks until humans evolve organic face coverings at birth
- Man who doesn't believe in settled science on gender, unborn babies or economics claims 'science on climate change is settled'
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack!
- 'I'm not a cat': When Zoom filters go wrong
- New Disney job posting: Looking for strong, fierce women who are also obedient, submissive, and docile
- The Babylon Bee Guide To Being Woke
Confucius has no interest in falsehood; he did not pretend to be prophet; he claimed no inspiration; he taught no new religion; he used no delusions; flattered not the emperor under whom he lived.
