Volcano under moon
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Krísuvík volcano in Iceland has just awoken after 750 years of slumber, on its regular multi-century eruptive cycle. The last time an eruption out of Iceland affected the entire planet was either 1340 with the Black Plague or 1108 AD that took down dynasties and empires on all continents. We are back at the beginning again.


Sources