Larry Sanger blasts increasingly woke Wikipedia's whitewashing of socialist and communist human rights atrocities as "propaganda."A co-founder of Wikipedia is launching a competing website as a free-speech-friendly alternative to what he views as the increasingly monolithic left-wing bias of his former organization.Now, when schoolchildren visit the Wikipedia website to look up answers to questions about the meaning of socialism, "they're going to find an explanation that completely ignores any conservative, libertarian, or critical treatment of the subject," Sanger told "Just the News AM" television program. "And that's really problematic. That's not education. That's propaganda."The press office of Wikepdia's non-profit parent, Wikimedia Foundation, did not respond to a request for comment from Just the News.Sanger told Just the News that his new, forthcoming project, called " Encyclosphere ," is a decentralized network of the world's encyclopedias, what he called "an old-fashioned, leaderless, ownerless network, like the blogosphere."Sanger said just as there are no administrators in the blogosphere, "in the same way, I want to create a protocol that very loosely ties all the encyclopedias online together."In a video posted to Twitter, Sanger announced the Encyclosphere, calling it "a free, giant, global knowledge commons without any central control."Sanger said his Encyclosphere would be able to avoid an anti-free speech tilt "because freedom is built into the architecture, just as it is built into DNS (the web's basic domain name system) and, again, into the blogosphere. Different competing apps can restrict access to an extent, and governments can restrict access, but the network will never restrict access."Sanger said he "casually asked on Twitter, and a gazillionaire offered us money" for Encyclosphere. "Going forward, though, we'll be asking for donations in connection with the seminar," he said.Sanger said he had not been "cancelled" by his former colleagues, and that they had not tried to tamper significantly with his own Wikipedia entry, perhaps, he thinks, because "criticism of me would reflect badly on themselves.""[T]hey treat me at this point as just another person that was associated with a project long ago," Sanger said.