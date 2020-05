© Getty Images



Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger penned a blog post last week declaring that the site is "badly biased," "no longer has an effective neutrality policy" and clearly favors lefty politics.Sanger - who is no longer involved with Wikipedia - wrote that it has long forgotten its original policy of aiming to present information from a neutral point of view, and nowadays the crowd-sourced online encyclopedia "can be counted on" to cover politics with a liberal point of view.Sanger feels anyone who approves of Wikipedia's editorializing of Trump's statements "must admit" they no longer support a policy of neutrality on Wikipedia. He then lists Hillary Clinton, abortion, drug legalization, religion and LGBT adoption as other topics covered with a liberal bias."It is time for Wikipedia to come clean and admit that it has abandoned NPOV (i.e., neutrality as a policy). At the very least they should admit that they have redefined the term in a way that makes it utterly incompatible with its original notion of neutrality, which is the ordinary and common one," Sanger wrote.Wikipedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.