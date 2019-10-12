© Sputnik/Vitaly Belousov

The ambitious undertaking, which is powered by the Great Russian Encyclopedia (GRE) publishing house, is going to receive 2 billion rubles ($31 million) in state funding between 2020 and 2022.The nationwide interactive encyclopedic portal is aimed at protecting contemporary knowledge from "erosion" and sheltering online users from misleading information, GRE communications chief, Anna Sinitsyna, said.With the avalanche-like growth of all kinds of falsifications (including those in scientific, historical, statistical and demographic data) and fake news, generated by some media and private users online,The authors of the project plan to attract an audience of at least 10 million people, which would include students, researchers, civil servants, media people and all those interested in reliable data.But the site should be capable of handling 15 million unique users on a daily basis. For reference, the stats by Mediascope reveal that the Russian version of Wikipedia was accessed by some 2.9 million people per day this July.Registered users would have a chance to submit articles, but they would only be included on the website after approval by the "expert community" of GRE staff and scientists from other organizations.With it being a national portal, the articles will be presented in the Russian language, butBRICS nations (Brazil, India, China and South Africa) as well Iran and Cuba could be interested in the project due to the "English-language encyclopedia Britannica not satisfying them due to its obvious Anglocentrism, especially when it comes to history and culture."A tender to provide branding and marketing strategy for the Russian encyclopedic portal has just been announced.Earlier this year, Russia started working to ensure thatThere are plans to create a national DNS system to store all of the domain names and corresponding IP numbers.