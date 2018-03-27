Society's Child
How search engine suggestions are used to impact opinions and voting preferences
Robert Epstein
American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:51 UTC
The first automated search suggestion system was introduced as an opt-in tool by Google, Inc. in 2004 to accelerate the search process. In 2008, the tool became mandatory, and, in recent years, the number of suggestions has been reduced from 10 to 4 or fewer, with Google officials acknowledging the company actively censors suggestions.
In the first experiment, conducted shortly before the 2016 presidential election, subjects were shown four sets of search suggestions. Two showed search suggestions related to the Republican nominee for vice president, and two showed search suggestions related to the Democratic nominee.
For each search, subjects could select one of four search suggestions or could type their own search term. Each pair of searches (one pair for the Republican nominee, one for the Democratic nominee) was identical except that in one of the searches, one of the search suggestions was negative (e.g., "Tim Kaine scandal"); all other items in all the searches were either neutral or positive.
Consistent with research on negativity bias, the negative items attracted about 40% of clicks- twice as many as one would expect by chance. Remarkably, people clicked the negative items about 5 times as often as they clicked the corresponding neutral items in the control questions, and people who were undecided about their candidate choice clicked the negative items more than 10 times as often as the neutral items.
Consistent with research on confirmation bias, people affiliated with one political party selected the negative suggestion for the candidate from their own party less frequently than the negative suggestion for the other candidate. The second experiment, in which a negative search term was paired with four different neutral terms, largely confirmed these findings and also showed the varying extent to which different neutral terms can compete with a negative one.
It also demonstrated an order effect: The higher the negative search term is in the list of terms, the more clicks it attracted:
When the goal is to make sure that a user clicks on an offered suggestion rather than completing his or her own search term (presumably to direct traffic in ways that produce the most benefit for the search engine company), control is maximized when two opposing tendencies overlap.
Adding more search suggestions increases the likelihood that people will click on one of them (red line in the figure below) but also dilutes the effectiveness of a negative term (blue line below). With four suggestions, the power of the negative term and the likelihood of clicking on a search suggestion are simultaneously maximized:
Differential suppression of negative search terms-a technique that some commentators claim Google used to support Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election in the US-appears to be a powerful way of influencing both voting preferences and, perhaps, people's opinions in general.
